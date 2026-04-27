Iraq's leadership has been in limbo since elections in November. Reuters
Iraq's leadership has been in limbo since elections in November. Reuters
Iraq's leadership has been in limbo since elections in November. Reuters
Iraq's leadership has been in limbo since elections in November. Reuters

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MENA

Ali Al Zaidi nominated for PM to end months of deadlock in Iraq

Businessman emerges as compromise choice of leading Shiite bloc in parliament

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

April 27, 2026

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Iraqi politicians have nominated businessman Ali Al Zaidi as a compromise candidate for prime minister, aiming to end months of political wrangling.

The largest bloc in parliament, the Co-ordination Framework (CF), finally settled on Mr Al Zaidi after missing a constitutional deadline amid a feud between political rivals.

CF leaders confirmed Mr Al Zaidi’s nomination late on Monday after marathon talks, describing him as a consensus figure.

A rift between caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki divided the leading Shiite bloc inside parliament after a national vote in November.

The move follows intense US pressure, including measures to suspend US dollar shipments to the country originating from oil sales, as well as security co-operation.

Updated: April 27, 2026, 6:47 PM
Iraq