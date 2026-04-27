Ali Al Zaidi nominated for PM to end months of deadlock in Iraq

Iraqi politicians have nominated businessman Ali Al Zaidi as a compromise candidate for prime minister, aiming to end months of political wrangling.

The largest bloc in parliament, the Co-ordination Framework (CF), finally settled on Mr Al Zaidi after missing a constitutional deadline amid a feud between political rivals.

CF leaders confirmed Mr Al Zaidi’s nomination late on Monday after marathon talks, describing him as a consensus figure.

A rift between caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and former prime minister Nouri Al Maliki divided the leading Shiite bloc inside parliament after a national vote in November.

The move follows intense US pressure, including measures to suspend US dollar shipments to the country originating from oil sales, as well as security co-operation.