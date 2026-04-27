US puts $10m bounty on Iraqi militia chief after attacks on troops

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Iran war

The US on Monday offered a $10 million reward for information on Haider Al Gharawi, secretary general of the Iran-aligned Iraqi militia Harakat Ansar Allah Al Awfiya, the State Department's Rewards for Justice programme said.

Washington accuses Mr Al Gharawi of responsibility for attacks on US diplomatic centres in Iraq, as well as on US troops in Iraq, Jordan and Syria “killing US servicemen”.

The announcement marks the latest US move against leaders of Iran-backed groups operating in Iraq as the US-Israel war with Iran continues.

It follows a $10 million bounty posted on April 24 for Kataib Sayyid Al Shuhada leader Abu Ala Al Walai, and another $10 million reward on Kataib Hezbollah chief Ahmad Al Hamidawi.

The move underscores Washington’s push to dismantle militia command structures it blames for escalating attacks on American interests since the outbreak of Iran war on February 28.

The bounty lands as Washington exerts unprecedented financial and security pressure on Iraq. US officials have warned Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and Co-ordination Framework leaders to form a government free of Iranian influence.