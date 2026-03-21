Mother's Day: President Sheikh Mohamed honours women for 'resilience in challenging times'

President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday delivered an impassioned Mother's Day tribute to women in the UAE for their show of strength and resilience in "challenging times".

The UAE leader hailed the crucial role played by mothers in the Emirates and around the world who foster a culture of loyalty and sense of duty in future generations.

He paid homage to those mothers of "fallen heroes" who lost their lives in defence of the UAE, coming as the country continues to come under daily attack from Iran.

Two UAE Armed Forces members were martyred in a helicopter crash caused by a technical malfunction on Monday, March 9, as they took part in defence operations.

"On the occasion of Mother's Day, I extend my sincere wishes to all mothers in the UAE and around the world," Sheikh Mohamed posted on X.

"Through their determination and resilience, mothers are a source of lasting strength for our nation and society. Especially in challenging times, we honour their efforts to instil the values of loyalty and duty across generations.

"Today, we also commemorate the mothers of our fallen heroes, who gave their lives in service of our beloved nation. Their sacrifices have contributed to the stability and advancement of the UAE, and we will forever remain inspired by their courage."

Millions of people around the globe observe Mother's Day each year, with March 21 one of a number of dates that celebrates the occasion.

In the Middle East, most countries mark the day on March 21 – which is the spring equinox. It is said to have been adopted in the Arab world in the 1950s, inspired by Egyptian journalist Mustafa Amin, who wanted a day dedicated to honouring mothers.

This includes the UAE, as well as Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Yemen.