No injuries following 'drone-related' fire at US Consulate in Dubai

Authorities in Dubai confirmed that no injuries were caused by a fire at the US Consulate in the city on Tuesday evening.

The fire was “drone-related”, said the Dubai Media Office on X. An emergency team was posted to the consulate and it was later confirmed that no injuries occurred in the blaze.

“Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported,” the media office said late on Tuesday.

“The fire near the US Consulate in Dubai has been fully extinguished, with no injuries reported. Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone's safety and security,” the media office later added.

Condemnation

Jasem Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), on Wednesday condemned the attacks in Fujairah.

A fire broke out in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone as a result of falling debris from an intercepted drone, the emirate's media office confirmed on Tuesday.

A vessel was struck by an “unknown projectile” about 13km off the coast of Fujairah, UK Maritime Trade Operations said on Wednesday.

The act of aggression constituted a blatant breach of the sovereignty of a GCC member state and a serious escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region, Mr Al Budaiwi said according to the Kuwait News Agency.

Attacking vital installations and infrastructure is unacceptable and condemnable by all standards, reflecting an escalatory approach that disregards the rules of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness, he said.

Such actions aim to destabilise the security of GCC states, undermine the stability of global energy markets, and pose a direct threat to regional and international supply security, as well as to maritime navigation and international trade.

Returning home

Etihad Rail ran three services between the border with Saudi Arabia and Al Faya station in Abu Dhabi to return more than 350 Emiratis and UAE residents who had been stranded outside the country.

“This initiative reflects the resilience and operational agility of the UAE’s national railway network and reinforces its strategic role in ensuring continuity of movement and serving the community under all circumstances by providing safe and reliable alternative transport solutions,” Etihad Rail said on X.