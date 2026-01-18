President Sheikh Mohamed to begin working visit to India on Monday

President Sheikh Mohamed will begin a working visit to India on Monday.

He will meet Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to discuss various aspects of co-operation, state news agency Wam reported.

India and the UAE enjoy a deep-rooted friendship that dates back to the formation of the Emirates.

The UAE is home to more than 3.5 million Indians, the largest expatriate community in the country.

The UAE and India in April signed eight initial pacts across sectors from logistics to health care that are aimed at boosting economic ties.

The preliminary agreements also cover industries including infrastructure, higher education, maritime services, logistics and private sector engagement.

They were signed during the official visit to India by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Mr Modi made a two-day visit to the UAE in 2024, where he addressed a crowd of 40,000 Indian citizens at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

He also spoke at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, before inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.