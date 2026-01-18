President Sheikh Mohamed is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ministry of Presidential Affairs
President Sheikh Mohamed is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ministry of Presidential Affairs
President Sheikh Mohamed is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ministry of Presidential Affairs
President Sheikh Mohamed is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ministry of Presidential Affairs

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed to begin working visit to India on Monday

UAE leader will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The National

January 18, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

President Sheikh Mohamed will begin a working visit to India on Monday.

He will meet Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, to discuss various aspects of co-operation, state news agency Wam reported.

India and the UAE enjoy a deep-rooted friendship that dates back to the formation of the Emirates.

The UAE is home to more than 3.5 million Indians, the largest expatriate community in the country.

The UAE and India in April signed eight initial pacts across sectors from logistics to health care that are aimed at boosting economic ties.

The preliminary agreements also cover industries including infrastructure, higher education, maritime services, logistics and private sector engagement.

They were signed during the official visit to India by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Mr Modi made a two-day visit to the UAE in 2024, where he addressed a crowd of 40,000 Indian citizens at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

He also spoke at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, before inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi.

Updated: January 18, 2026, 1:44 PM

Most popular today

1

My Ajman Rent: Italian swaps life in Dubai for Dh36,000 three-storey townhouse

2

Joy Awards 2026 winners list: Mohammed Fadl Shaker, Forest Whitaker, Millie Bobby Brown, Angham and more

3

Syria's Al Shara recognises Kurdish citizenship, language and Nowruz festival in presidential decree

4

More Nestle infant formulas recalled in UAE as health precaution

5

Dr Sultan Al Jaber plants Adnoc’s five millionth mangrove seedling

6

Money & Me: ‘I cherish buying my first Rolex with my banking bonus’

7

My Dubai Salary: ‘From not knowing English at my first job, I now earn Dh200,000 a month in real estate'

8

Syrian army seizes key oil and gasfields from Kurdish forces

9

Manchester United player ratings v Man City: Fernandes and Dorgu star in sensational victory

10

World must brace for turbulent two years, Davos report warns