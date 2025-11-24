Dubai Airshow kept running after fatal crash as mark of respect, organisers say

Dubai Airshow continued last Friday afternoon despite the death of a pilot performing at the event as a mark of respect and tribute to him, organisers have said.

A statement was released on social media platform X explaining the reasoning behind not shutting down the event after Wing Commander Namansh Syal died when his plane crashed.

"The Dubai Airshow organising team remains deeply saddened by the loss of Wing Commander Syal during Friday's flying display," organisers said.

"In consultation with the team, the decision was made to continue the show as a mark of respect and tribute to his passion for aviation. Wing Commander Syal had been an integral part of this year's Airshow, earning admiration for his skill and dedication.

"The final displays after the incident were performed in his honour, and a formal service was held on Saturday to celebrate his life and contribution. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences remain with his family, colleagues and all those affected."

Tragedy

Mr Syal's body was repatriated to India by the Indian Air Force on Saturday, a day after his death. The Indian embassy in the UAE described the pilot as “an Indian braveheart”.

The pilot died after his HAL Tejas combat jet crashed on Friday while participating in a demonstration at the air show at Dubai World Central.

"A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today’s flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot," Dubai Media Office said on Friday afternoon.

"Firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site."

The Indian Air Force announced an inquiry would be launched into the crash. "The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," it said. "A court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident."

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement expressing its solidarity with India and its deepest condolences to the family of the pilot.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of both Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Airports, and chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline, also paid tribute.

"We are deeply saddened by today’s accident at the Dubai Airshow," he wrote on X on Friday. "On behalf of the air show committee, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of the pilot who tragically lost his life, and extend our full support to the Indian Air Force team."

We heard sirens almost immediately. The mood completely changed Will Gilmore ,

fatal crash witness

Will Gilmore, from the UK, was among the crowd watching the demonstration when the tragic crash took place.

"It was inverted, the pilot was flying upside-down, he turned the plane over to try to correct it," said Mr Gilmore. "At that point I said 'he's very low to the ground' and it didn't look like he had time to pull up. I didn't see anyone eject or anything like that, it happened so quickly. I assume it happened in milliseconds."

Mr Gilmore said he was behind a tent and his view was partially obscured at the moment of impact.

"We just saw this huge cloud of smoke," he said. "The authorities reacted very quickly, sirens went off immediately, the lady announcer on the Tannoy was very good, very calm and quick to react. [She said] all the authorities were notified.

"We heard sirens almost immediately. The mood completely changed. It was quite an upbeat event and it was very sombre after."

