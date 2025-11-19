President Sheikh Mohamed inspects UAE-made hybrid cargo aircraft at Dubai Airshow 2025

President Sheikh Mohamed was given a glimpse of the future of aerial transport at the Dubai Airshow 2025 on Wednesday - including an Abu Dhabi-made autonomous aircraft poised to make its mark in the cargo sector.

The UAE leader viewed the innovative heavy-lift cargo aircraft, Hili, which can carry payloads of up to 250kg across distances of close to 700km.

It is powered by a hybrid propulsion system that combines electric and internal combustion technologies within a modular design, aimed at ensuring high levels of efficiency, safety and sustainability in aerial cargo operations.

The aircraft was designed, built and manufactured entirely in Abu Dhabi by the cutting-edge UAE company, LODD Autonomous.

Sheikh Mohamed also toured the pavilions of several national and international companies specialising in aircraft manufacturing and air defence systems on the third day of the aviation event, staged at Dubai World Central.

He was briefed on the latest innovations, technologies and advanced solutions on display, including civil and military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced radar systems.

President Sheikh Mohamed, right, meets Guido Crosetto, Italy's Minister of Defence, at the Dubai Airshow 2025, at Dubai World Central. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

On the sidelines of the event, Sheikh Mohamed met Guido Crosetto, Italy's Minister of Defence.

The two men reviewed ways to further bolster defence co-operation between the countries and discussed the importance of the Dubai Airshow as a global platform for technological advances and innovations in aviation.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied on the visit by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President and several ministers and senior officials.

