Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tours Dubai Airshow on opening day

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, joined thousands of visitors on the opening day of the Dubai Airshow.
Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the latest cutting-edge technologies, products and services on display at the showpiece event at Dubai World Central.
An estimated 148,000 visitors and more than 1,500 exhibitors are expected to take part in a week-long event which will put the future of the aviation industry in the spotlight.
"The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a leading global aviation hub, shaping new horizons for the industry’s progress," Sheikh Mohammed said ahead of the event on Sunday.
"The Dubai Airshow will show the latest innovations in airport and aviation technologies, with more than 200 state-of-the-art aircraft on display across commercial and military sectors. This year’s event will also feature a dedicated exhibition and conference on space technologies."
The gathering will highlight how emerging technology is being harnessed to shape the future of air transport and turn what once seemed distant dreams into a reality.
Dubai's role as a launchpad for flying taxis, which are poised to begin commercial services in 2026, will be at the top of the agenda.
Visitors will witness electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, including Joby Aviation’s eVTOL model taking to the skies as part of a spectacular flying display.
"This milestone reflects Dubai’s ambition to lead in advanced air mobility and progressive regulatory frameworks, ensuring the safest transition of emerging technologies," said Mohammed Lengawi, director general of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. "We are excited to showcase the future of flight to the world."
The Dubai Airshow runs from Monday, November 17, to Friday, November 21.
