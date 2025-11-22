Body of pilot killed in Dubai airshow crash flown back to India

The Indian Air Force on Saturday flew the body of the pilot killed in the crash at the Dubai airshow back to India.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE said Ambassador Deepak Mittal paid his respects to late Wing Commander Namansh Syal before the force flew his body back to India.

Footage posted on social media showed the ambassador laying a wreath on the coffin, draped in the Indian flag, before it was carried to the plane as the UAE provided a ceremonial guard of honour.

The pilot died after his Tejas combat jet hit the ground while participating in an aerial demonstration at the airshow.

As a formal investigation began, experts who attended the show and spoke to The National on Saturday stressed it was too early to say what caused the crash and it was irresponsible to speculate.

“These events are rare and tragic but it sadly does happen,” said Alan Peaford, editor of Arabian Aerospace magazine.

“And it is more likely to happen at an air show than anywhere else because these aircraft are pushed to the limit.

“We must wait until the inquiry has determined what caused the crash as the jet had been performing well. We should not speculate.”

The Dubai Airshow is highly regulated with operators and pilots obliged to follow strict safety rules set down by UAE authorities.

Mr Peaford said these combat jets operate within strict parameters at the show known in aviation parlance as a “box” they are not allowed to veer outside of.

“The reason for that is if something goes wrong, the aircraft will crash into the box,” said Mr Peaford.

“It was not a threat to the crowd,” he said. “The airshow did all the right things. But people will be traumatised by seeing it.”

Alan Warnes, editor of AirForces Monthly magazine, said Dubai, in particular, places spectators significantly back from where planes operate.

“There is good safety control as you would expect in Dubai,” said Mr Warnes. “It happened a long way from the spectators,” he said, putting the distance at about a kilometre.

Namansh Syal, the Indian pilot who was killed at the plane crash at Dubai Airshow. Photo: Office of Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

The jet, a single-engine 4.5-generation fighter, was built by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and powered by General Electric engines.

It is the second known crash of a Tejas fighter but the pilot was able to eject in the 2024 incident in India.

“It is not good to speculate on the cause of the crash,” said Mr Warnes. “The Tejas has experienced many issues so it is not something I like to do,” stating the inquiry would be complex and could take up to a year.

The Tejas - designed and manufactured in India - has been in development since the 1980s and aims to wean India off its aging fleet of largely Russian and ex-Soviet fighters.

The jet - which can carry air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons - first flew as a prototype in the early 2000s but the programme has faced delays.

Mr Peaford said these types of aircraft are hugely complex to build but HAL was a respected manufacturer and it had GE engines.

The Indian Tejas jet during a demonstration moments before crashing at the Dubai Airshow. Jon Gambrell / AP Photo

The jet that flew at the airshow was a Mark-1, which is a basic version of the plane, said Mr Warnes. Some of these have been delivered to the Indian Air Force but the more advanced Mark 1-A is still not in service but expected in the next few years. The Indian Air Force has scores of these jets on order.

“The Tejas is a source of national pride in India,” said Mr Warnes. “It is the country’s first indigenous multi-role fighter,” he said, stating it compared very broadly to a Swedish Gripen aircraft. “They have lost a pilot. And pride in the programme will be dented.”

The fatal accident came on the last day of the show, one of the world’s largest aviation events, where India had been showcasing its planes and assessing interest from potential foreign buyers.

It was widely reported that jets resumed flying at the show at Al Maktoum International Airport a few hours later.

Crashes at air shows have become rarer in recent years as safety checks increased.

The deadliest accident at an air show in history took place in 2002 when a jet smashed into the crowd at Sknyliv airfield in Ukraine killing 77 people and injuring hundreds.

