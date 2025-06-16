'Safety is paramount': Industry reflects on Air India crash at Paris Air Show opening

The opening day of the Paris Air Show was tinged with sombre reflection after an Air India flight's fatal crash last week, creating a subdued mood at the world's biggest aviation trade show.

The industry expressed solidarity and offered condolences for the crash victims' families. The accident killed all but one of the 242 people on board flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and other people on the ground.

Aviation executives at the show said that while it was too soon to determine the cause, the tragic accident could offer valuable insights into safety and security.

"We have to wait for the outcome of the investigation that's ongoing but there will be lessons to be learnt, as with any accidents and incidents," Benoit de Saint-Exupery, Airbus executive vice president in commercial aircraft sales, told The National at Le Bourget, in the north-eastern suburbs of the French capital.

"It is a reminder to all of us that safety is paramount and that we have to strive to always do better. We want an industry where there is no accident and this industry is the safest means of transport, and we are driving towards a zero-accident industry.

"At this stage, it's just a reminder that we need every day – morning and afternoon – to think about safety in everything we do and safety in our products."

Airbus received plane orders for more than 100 aircraft from Saudi and Polish customers on day one, making announcements that began by acknowledging the Air India crash that gave a sombre air to the normally celebratory events.

"The mood is obviously saddened by what happened and we have sympathy for our friends at Air India, so that cannot be a joyful event," Mr Saint-Exupery said.

"We have important moments like today ... but we cannot take out the fact that we've struck by something really, really sad. It is a terrible tragedy, and we feel for our friends in India and for the industry. The industry is actually affected a lot."

After the tragedy, Indian authorities ordered inspections of Air India’s fleet of Boeing 787 planes as an investigation was launched to determine the cause.

Boeing scaled back its presence at this year's air show. Chief executive Kelly Ortberg and head of commercial planes division Stephanie Pope cancelled their planned trip as the US plane maker focuses on supporting the crash investigation.

Airbus announced orders from start-up airline Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabian plane lessor AviLease, Poland's Lot Airlines and Japan's ANA Holdings.

The deal by the Saudi Arabian companies highlighted the kingdom's rising influence in global aviation, as the country seeks to make its mark in global tourism, trade and logistics.

The Paris Air Show typically marks a race between the duopoly of Boeing and Airbus for aircraft orders.

Airbus was expected to dominate the show on its home turf even before the Air India tragedy. Its US rival already raked in major deals, including a record order with Qatar Airways, during US President Donald Trump’s Gulf tour last month.

Geopolitical tension

The themes of safety and security have been at the forefront of airline executives' minds amid escalating conflicts and airspace closures that have led to the rerouting of aircraft and cancellations or delays of flights.

Four main Israeli company stands at the Paris Air Show were shut down by organisers. Reuters

Tension in the Middle East is running high as Israel and Iran continue to attacks against each other. The war started after Israel launched what it called a “pre-emptive” strike early on Friday, hitting nuclear and military sites inside Iran.

Airlines in the UAE have extended the temporary suspension of flights to some destinations.

Geopolitical turbulence was evident at the Paris Air Show after France's decision to close down Israeli stands displaying lethal weapons, according to media reports.

