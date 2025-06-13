Doctor treating Air India crash survivor tells of patient's miracle escape

A doctor treating the sole survivor of Thursday's Air India plane crash said he is recovering well after walking away from the deadly disaster with only bruises and burns.

British citizen Vishwashkumar Ramesh is believed to have been thrown clear of the aircraft before it was engulfed in flames in Ahmedabad, western India.

But he has told doctors he still cannot understand how he emerged from the scene of devastation.

He was the only one of 242 passengers – which included his older brother Ajay – to survive when the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off.

Dr Rajnish Patel, head of surgery at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, told The National that Mr Ramesh is in a stable condition and will be kept under observation for a few days.

He spoke of the mental trauma facing the patient, as he grapples with the loss of his brother and the enormity of the ordeal he came through.

Air India crash survivor.

“He is recovering well. He has some bruises on the left side of his face and burns on the left shoulder but otherwise he is stable,” said Dr Patel. “He was limping but he has no bone injuries.”

Mr Ramesh, from Leicester, central England, was seated in 11A near the emergency exit of the aircraft, according to information pieced together by medics, police and volunteers who helped get him to safety.

Post-traumatic amnesia

He told doctors he still had his seat belt on and appears to have been thrown out of the Air India plane bound for London’s Gatwick Airport.

“He said at one point he was in his seat, the second moment the plane fell, then he was unconscious and when he recovered he was outside,” Dr Patel said.

“He does not have a clear idea of how he got out. But he does remember he was still in his seat and that when the plane crashed he was outside the plane in his seat with the seat belt still on.

“He said he took out the seat belt and walked away. He walked a very short distance and then there was a blast.”

Officials survey the wreckage of the Air India Boeing 787 that crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 241 people on board. Getty Images

The doctor said it was natural for patients battling trauma to blank terrifying memories.

“He said he was surrounded by dead bodies,” Dr Patel said. “It’s a case of severe post-traumatic amnesia so his story may change. This is common for people who have suffered such a massive trauma. After some time he may recollect everything.”

Mr Ramesh and his brother Ajay were travelling home to their family in Leicester.

“He does know that his brother who was seated behind did not survive, he knows he is the only survivor,” Dr Patel said.

“We tell him, ‘you are stable, it’s a miracle, you are lucky’ and he accepts this. But yes, this will leave a deep impact.”

Mr Ramesh will be discharged in a few days, after he is cleared by doctors and legal formalities are completed.

His family in Gujarat arrived at the hospital soon after the news broke.

Investigation begins

Mobile phone footage taken by witnesses at the accident site shows Mr Ramesh walking unsteadily as people ask him about other passengers. He replies in Hindi: “They are all inside.”

Mr Ramesh has described the devastating scene to Indian media.

“When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital,” he told The Hindustan Times newspaper.

Doctors at the hospital also treated medical students from the state-run BJ Medical College hostel that the plane crashed into.

Relatives mourn the victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, western India. Reuters

Video footage showed the plane taxiing off the runway, gaining height before quickly dropping, flying low and then hitting the ground in a residential neighbourhood before bursting into flames.

Air India said of the 242 people on board Flight 171, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew, there were 169 passengers from India, 53 from Britain, seven from Portugal and one from Canada.

Air India owner Tata Sons said “no words can adequately express the grief”. It has pledged to pay one crore rupees ($133,600) to the family of each person who died.

Boeing has said it is ready to support the investigation led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the probe would be in line with international protocols set up by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

