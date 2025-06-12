Boeing shares drop after Air India crash

Boeing's stock price fell by more than 8 per cent in pre-market trading on Thursday, after an Air India flight crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.
The plane, a Boeing 787-Dreamliner that had 242 people on board and was bound for London's Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after take-off.
Air India confirmed Flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick had been involved in a “tragic accident”.
Boeing's shares were down about 8 per cent at $196.52 in pre-market trading.
More to follow ...
