Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashes after take-off

An Air India plane with 242 people on board crashed shortly after take-off in India's western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.
According to air traffic control at Ahmedabad airport, the aircraft departed at 1.39pm (12.09pm UAE) from runway 23. It gave a “mayday” call, signalling an emergency, but thereafter there was no response.
The plane was heading to London's Gatwick airport and had been due to land at 6.25pm UK time.
Air India confirmed Flight 171 had been involved in a “tragic accident” and crashed near the airport.
“With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad [to] London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today,” Air India chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.” An emergency centre has been set up and a support team is available for families seeking information, he added.
Air India said of the 242 people on board, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew, there were 169 from India, 53 from Britain, seven from Portugal and one from Canada.
The British government would provide “all the support that it can”, cabinet minister Lucy Powell said. Prime Minister Keir Starmer added: “The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”
Police said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport, without specifying whether there were any fatalities there.
Flight tracking website Flight Radar said the last signal from the plane had been received just seconds after take off.
It said the aircraft involved was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB.
Television channels showed debris on fire, with thick black smoke rising into the sky near the airport. They also showed people being moved in stretchers and being taken away in ambulances.
India's Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he was “shocked and devastated” at the crash. His “thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families”, he added.
“I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and co-ordinated action,” Mr Kinjarapu said.
“Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site.”
