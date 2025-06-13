Global alarm at Israel's strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

Countries around the world reacted with alarm to Israel's strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities on Friday, calling for restraint and dialogue to resolve the decades-long dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The US, which said it was not involved in the attacks, warned Tehran against hitting American targets in any response.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel.”

US President Donald Trump was expected to attend a meeting of his National Security Council on Friday to discuss the conflict with top advisers. He had previously cautioned Israel against an attack during ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran over the nuclear programme.

Oman, which has been mediating the weeks of US-Iran talks, called the strikes “dangerous” and “reckless”.

It said they were a “flagrant violation of the UN Charter, the principles of international law”, adding that the attacks would further destabilise the region.

“The Sultanate of Oman holds Israel responsible for this escalation and its consequences, and calls upon the international community to adopt a firm and unequivocal stance to halt this dangerous course of action.”

Saudi Arabia condemned the strikes and labelled them “blatant Israeli aggressions”. Riyadh said they “undermine [Iran's] sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms”.

Lebanon, home to the Iran-backed militia Hezbollah which last year fought a months-long war with Israel, also condemned the attacks. President Joseph Aoun warned they undermine all efforts and initiatives aimed at preserving regional stability.

He called on the international community to act quickly to prevent Israel from “achieving its objectives”.

The UAE condemned the strikes and called for "utmost self-restraint and judgment" to mitigate risks and prevent any expansion of the conflict. The Foreign Ministry said adhering to international law and respecting the sovereignty of states was key to resolving conflicts.

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer also called for de-escalation and restraint. “Escalation serves no one in the region,” he said. “Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the Middle East could not afford any more war. “The Secretary General asks both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford,” a statement said.

Countries further afield also reacted with concern, with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya “strongly” condemning the strikes and calling for restraint. “Peace and stability in the Middle East region are extremely important to Japan,” he said.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she was “alarmed” at the attack. “This risks further destabilising a region that is already volatile,” she said. “We urge the parties to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy.”

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attacks a “decisive moment in Israel's history” and said the military operation against Iran would continue for days.

Tehran vowed to retaliate. Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel should be prepared for a “bitter, painful fate”.

“By God’s grace, the powerful arm of the Islamic Republic’s armed forces won’t let them go unpunished,” he said.

