Iran and Israel's decades-long shadow war

Israel carried out strikes across Iran on Friday morning just days ahead of talks between Tehran and Washington in Oman. Israel had repeatedly warned it would launch attacks if negotiations were to collapse.

This marks the latest escalation between the two as fears of an all-out war rise. Iran and Israel have been sworn enemies for decades and have engaged in clandestine operations and cyber attacks. But, since the war in Gaza broke out in October, 2023, the two countries have also engaged in open warfare.

1979: Iran's pro-Western leader, Mohammad Reza Shah, who regarded Israel as an ally, is swept from power in a revolution that sees the establishment of the Islamic Republic.

1982: Israel invades Lebanon and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps work with fellow Shiite Muslims to set up Hezbollah. The group will become one of Israel's most dangerous adversaries.

1983: Iran-backed Hezbollah uses suicide bombings to expel Western and Israeli forces from Lebanon. In November, a car packed with explosives drives into the Lebanon headquarters of Israel's military. Israel later withdraws from much of Lebanon.

1992-94: Argentina and Israel accuse Iran and Hezbollah of orchestrating suicide bombings at Israel's embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 and a Jewish centre in the city in 1994, each of which killed dozens of people.

2006: Israel invades Lebanon but is unable to crush Hezbollah.

2009: In a speech, Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calls Israel “a dangerous and fatal cancer”.

2010: Stuxnet, a malicious computer virus widely believed to have been developed by the US and Israel, is used to attack a uranium enrichment facility at Iran's Natanz nuclear site. It is the first publicly known cyber attack on industrial machinery.

2012: Iranian nuclear scientist Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan is killed by a bomb placed on his car by a motorcyclist in Tehran. A city official blames Israel for the attack.

2018: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hails President Donald Trump's withdrawal of the US from the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, after years of lobbying against the agreement.

2020: Israel welcomes the assassination of General Qassem Suleimani, commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC, in an American drone strike in Baghdad.

2021: Iran blames Israel for the 2020 assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, viewed by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian programme to develop nuclear weapons capability.

2022: US president Joe Biden and Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid sign a joint pledge to deny Iran nuclear arms, in a show of unity by allies long divided over diplomacy with Tehran.

April, 2024: A suspected Israeli air strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus kills seven IRGC officers, including two senior commanders. Iran responds with a barrage of drones and missiles in an unprecedented direct attack on Israeli territory on April 13. This prompts Israel to launch a strike on Iranian soil on April 19.

July, 2024: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran.

October, 2024: Iran fires more than 180 missiles at Israel in what it calls revenge for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on September 27, in an air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, and the killing of Haniyeh.

Israel strikes military sites in Iran later in the month, saying it was retaliating against Tehran's attacks. Iran reports “limited damage” to some locations.

June, 2025: Israel carries out strikes in Iran it says were aimed at disrupting its nuclear infrastructure.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Raha%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Kuwait%2FSaudi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tech%20Logistics%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2414%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Soor%20Capital%2C%20eWTP%20Arabia%20Capital%2C%20Aujan%20Enterprises%2C%20Nox%20Management%2C%20Cedar%20Mundi%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20166%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Premier League results Saturday Crystal Palace 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Cardiff City 2 West Ham United 0 Huddersfield Town 0 Bournemouth 2 Leicester City 3 Fulham 1 Newcastle United 3 Everton 2 Southampton 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Manchester City 3 Watford 1 Sunday Liverpool 4 Burnley 2 Chelsea 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Arsenal 2 Manchester United 0

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES All times UAE ( 4 GMT) Saturday

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (3.30pm)

Burnley v Huddersfield Town (7pm)

Everton v Bournemouth (7pm)

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (7pm)

Southampton v Manchester United (7pm)

Stoke City v Chelsea (7pm)

Swansea City v Watford (7pm)

Leicester City v Liverpool (8.30pm) Sunday

Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United (7pm) Monday

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (11pm)