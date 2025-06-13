Etihad, Emirates and flydubai flights delayed, cancelled or rerouted amid Israel-Iran tensions

Some UAE airlines had to delay and cancel flights on Friday following Israel’s early morning attack on Iran.

Etihad Airways, the UAE's national carrier, cancelled its services to and from Tel Aviv on Friday, after Ben Gurion Airport was closed until further notice as Israel placed its air defence systems on high alert in anticipation of possible retaliation.

The Etihad flights that stand cancelled are: EY595 from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Tel Aviv (TLV) and EY596 from Tel Aviv (TLV) to Abu Dhabi (AUH).

The Abu Dhabi airline is helping guests whose plans have been disrupted with alternative travel arrangements. Travellers are advised to check the status of their flight on the Etihad website or app.

Other major carriers, including Emirates, Lufthansa and Air India found themselves rerouting mid-flight. An Emirates flight from Manchester was diverted to Istanbul, while an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was diverted to Sharjah.

In a statement shared with The National, Emirates confirmed it has cancelled and rerouted a number of flights. The airline said it is “monitoring the situation and making all efforts to ensure minimal disruption to customers, while assisting impacted passengers”.

Flydubai, too, confirmed several of its flights have been impacted due to the temporary closure of airspace over Iran and Israel in the early hours of Friday.

A statement released by the Dubai carrier said: “Flights to Amman, Beirut, Damascus, Iran and Israel have been suspended and a number of flights have been cancelled, rerouted or have returned to their destination of origin. We are monitoring the situation in the region closely and adjusting our flight schedule accordingly. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority. We are in direct contact with passengers whose travel plans have been affected.”

Airlines are further advising passengers to ensure their contact details are up to date and to check the status of their flights on its website.

Israel targeted Iran’s nuclear, military and missile sites in the early hours of Friday. Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was shut down until further notice, and Iran declared its airspace closed, while Iraq temporarily suspended civilian operations at all its airports.

