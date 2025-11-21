Pilot killed as Indian Air Force fighter jet crashes during demonstration at Dubai Airshow

A pilot was killed after an Indian fighter jet crashed during an aerial demonstration at the Dubai Airshow on Friday.

Video footage widely shared online showed a huge explosion after the Tejas aircraft crashed to the ground, sending thick smoke billowing into the sky.

Dubai Media Office confirmed the fatal incident in a statement and said emergency services were at the scene.

It is understood the incident took place shortly after 2pm.

"A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today’s flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot," Dubai Media Office said.

"Firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site."

The Indian Air Force said an investigation was to be launched to establish the cause of the incident.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today," the air force said on social media.

"The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.

"A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident."

Friday is the final day of the Dubai Airshow, one of the world's largest aviation events which was expected to attract close to 150,000 visitors this year.

'He didn't have time to pull up'

Will Gilmore, from the UK, was among the crowds watching the demonstration when tragedy struck.

"It was inverted, the pilot was flying upside down, he turned the plane over to try and correct it," said Mr Gilmore.

"At that point I said he's very low to the ground and it didn't look like had time to pull up.

"I didn't see anyone eject or anything like that, it happened so quickly. I assume it happened in milliseconds.

"We were behind a tent so we were a bit obscured from the view, we just saw this huge cloud of smoke, the authorities reacted very quickly, sirens went off immediately, the lady announcer on the tannoy was very good, very calm and quick to react, [she said] all the authorities were notified.

"We heard sirens almost immediately. The mood completely changed. It was quite an upbeat event and it was very sombre after."

