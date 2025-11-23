UAE's parent-friendly workplace plan pays off as employee satisfaction grows

A UAE government strategy encouraging companies to provide greater flexibility for parents in the workplace is spurring employees to stay longer in their and boosting productivity.
The Parent-Friendly Label programme – launched by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) – was extended across the Emirates in 2022 in a drive to bolster the family unit and improve work-life balance.
Businesses enrolled receive either a parent-friendly label and parent-friendly plus label for meeting criteria such as flexible policies for working hours and maternity leave of at least 90 days.
A parent-friendly label impact report released on Sunday – which polled more than 11,000 employees at participating companies – has found the policy is reaping rewards.
Workplace progress
The second impact report, issued by the ECA, found:
- 82 per cent of working mothers encouraged by their organisation to fully utilise maternity leave
- 77 per cent of employees would recommend their organisation as a parent-friendly workplace
- 74 per cent of fathers said they received tangible support from managers to fully utilise paternity leave
- 71 per cent reported that parent-friendly policies helped to improve daily productivity
- 68 per cent indicated that workplace support contributed to them staying in their job for at least another two years
- 66 per cent were satisfied with number of maternity days offered
- 65 per cent of mothers said returning to work was smoother thanks to flexible arrangements, nursing breaks and reintegration programmes.
Championing family values
“The parent-friendly label is a voluntary programme that incentivises companies to innovate in policy development and workplace culture to support parents,” Sana Suhail, director general of the Abu Dhabi Childhood Authority, previously said.
“Parent-friendly workplaces demonstrate a deep understanding of family needs by fostering compassionate work environments for parents. This is achieved through policies such as flexible working arrangements, parental leave, and actively welcoming back new mothers and fathers into the workforce. The programme is a milestone in any company’s journey of progress."
The success of the scheme comes as the UAE steps up efforts to encourage more of its citizens to expand their family.
President Sheikh Mohamed this month described family as a “vital pillar of our nation’s future progress”.
He said family growth and stability is a shared national responsibility, as he launched the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 and directed that 2026 be designated “Year of the Family”.
This strategy will place promoting family values as an urgent priority within the government as a means of preserving culture and identity.
A national task force has also been formed comprising of more than 20 federal and local government entities concerned with family growth.
These entities will focus on three priority areas: policies and programmes, behavioural interventions and reproductive health.
