Abu Dhabi expands early childhood drive to strengthen family bonds

Abu Dhabi is increasing its efforts to champion the development of hundreds of thousands of children in their crucial formative years to help invest in the future of the emirate and bolster the family unit.

Authorities on Tuesday announced plans to cement Abu Dhabi's status as a "family-friendly emirate" as they announced the return of the annual Early Childhood Week, which will run from November 17 to 23.

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority said that 350,000 children aged up to eight live in the emirate, about half of whom are Emirati.

Last year, more than 25,000 families took part in a wide variety of activities organised under the initiative, prompting officials to expand the campaign to Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

This year's festivities – organised by the authority under the slogan "Together We Can Make Abu Dhabi a Family-Friendly Emirate" – will feature more than 200 activities, from interactive workshops and play-based learning experiences to sports and wellness events.

“The early years shape the future of our society, building emotional well-being, resilience, learning, and health,” said Sana Suhail, Minister of Family. “By prioritising these years, Abu Dhabi is making one of the most strategic investments any society can make.”

The minister said that Early Childhood Week seeks to demonstrate that “nurturing every child’s potential is a shared responsibility”.

Research shared by the ECA shows that the early years – from pregnancy to age eight – are the most critical for a child’s lifelong health, learning and well-being.

Early experiences, whether at home, in the community, or through early learning environments, shape cognitive skills, emotional resilience, cultural identity, and future potential.

Investing in families

The Early Childhood Week is central to a wider drive to strengthen the family unit and help to nurture the next generation.

The ECA said that 75 per cent of parents in Abu Dhabi reported that they do not have enough time to spend with their young children.

Meanwhile, the authority reported that 70 per cent of a young child's week is spent, on average, with domestic helpers.

Abu Dhabi has enlisted the support of private sector companies to improve work-life balance for parents and to allow them to spend more time with their children.

In July, 12 organisations were honoured by President Sheikh Mohamed at a ceremony held at Qasr Al Bahr for transforming their workplaces into parent-friendly environments as part of the ECA’s Parent-Friendly Label (PFL) programme.

The private sector organisations earned the label after meeting criteria that include providing extended parental leave, flexible work arrangements, and inclusive family policies.

Fatmah Rashed Al Kaabi, parent-friendly label programme manager at the ECA, said the President's support during the ceremony highlighted his commitment to the authority's mission to promote the role of the family.

