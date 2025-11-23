UAE's 54th National Day show to be screened live in all seven emirates

The UAE is to broadcast its 54th National Day show live across the seven emirates to encourage citizens and residents to unite in celebration of the birth of the nation.

National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, is observed on December 2 each year to mark the date when the UAE was formed.

On December 2, 1971, six of today's seven emirates united to form one country − Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

This year's activities are being held under the theme “United” and will call on the 200-plus nationalities who call the UAE home to take part in community events to show their patriotic pride.

How to watch the Eid Al Etihad ceremony

The venue and details of this year's show are yet to be announced, but organisers have released a list of locations where it will be broadcast.

More information about the show is to be published on the official Eid Al Etihad website and related social media channels in advance of the event.

Abu Dhabi: The official Eid Al Etihad ceremony will be screened in Khalifa City, Al Falah City, Al Shamkha City, as well as at various majlis in the emirate.

Al Dhafra: The show will be broadcast at the Madinat Zayed Public Park, Liwa Oasis, Al Shahbana Park in Al Sila, Harat Parks in Beda Al Mutawa, the public park on Delma Island, Zayed Al Khair Park in Ghayathi, and Majlis Mohammad Al Falahi Al Yasi.

Al Ain: The show will be available at the Al Ain International Airport area, Majlis Al Toiwayyah, Majlis Al Masoudi, Majlis Al Fou’ah and Majlis Al Maqam.

Dubai: people can come together to celebrate and watch the official ceremony at Al Khawaneej, Global Village and Dubai Festival City Mall.

Sharjah: The public can enjoy the ceremony at Al Suyoh Park and Kshisha Park.

Ajman: the show will be broadcast at Marsa Ajman, Al Jurf Family Park, and Al Waraqa Park.

Umm Al Quwain: it will be screened at Al Khor Waterfront.

Ras Al Khaimah: The ceremony will be beamed live at Corniche Al Qawasim and the RAK Flagpole.

Fujairah: The live ceremony will be broadcast at Umbrella Beach.

The 54th Eid Al Etihad ceremony will also be aired on local TV channels and streamed on the Eid Al Etihad YouTube channel and official website.

United in celebration

President Sheikh Mohamed and the Rulers of the Emirates attend the 53rd Eid Al Etihad ceremony in Al Ain. WAM A dazzling drone show and camel train illuminated the spectacular backdrop of Jebel Hafeet. WAM UAE leaders witnessed a spectacular light show to mark Eid Al Etihad. WAM Seven chapters told the story of UAE history and heritage in a spectacular display at Jebel Hafeet National Park to mark Eid Al Etihad. WAM Members of the UAE Armed Force participated in the show, at the base of Jebel Hafeet. UAE Presidential Court Accompanied by music from the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the rich heritage of the UAE was explored in a 40-minute show. UAE Presidential Court UAE leaders congregated in Al Ain to mark Eid Al Etihad. WAM The show featured 33 Emirati musicians alongside 66 international players. UAE Presidential Court More than 10,000 people of 81 nationalities were involved in the production. UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative of Al Dhafra Region, right, greets Sheikh Zayed bin Omar bin Zayed. UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, right, greets Sheikh Mohamed bin Mansour bin Zayed. UAE Presidential Court Sheikh Mohamed with the Rulers of the Emirates in Al Ain. WAM

A grand ceremony – typically attended by UAE Rulers – is staged each year as the centrepiece of the nationwide festivities.

Last year's show was held at Jebel Hafeet National Park, with the mountainous backdrop serving to highlight a fast-developing country's deep ties with nature.

The spectacular event featured music from the London Philharmonic Orchestra, with 33 Emirati musicians alongside 66 international players.

The annual show pays homage to the UAE's rich heritage and often offers a glimpse into the future.

The 51st National Day show, in 2022, featured an Etihad Rail train – signalling a new era of public transport which is set to hit full speed with the launch of its passenger line in 2026.

Long weekend awaits

Public and private sector workers will get a long weekend in celebration of the UAE's 54th National Day. Authorities announced that employees would be granted leave on Monday and Tuesday, December 1 and 2.

Public and private sector workers are typically given the same number of public holidays under a unified UAE government calendar.

