Japan's new prime minister to bolster 'cultural bridge' with UAE, ambassador says

The UAE’s ambassador to Japan has expressed optimism on the election of Sanae Takaichi as Prime Minister, and looked forward to deepening ties and strengthening a historical partnership.

Shihab Al Faheem said the focus would remain on continuing to grow the people-to-people connection between both nations, in the wake of the assassination of then-prime minister Shinzo Abe in 2022.

“Our ties with Japan are very close,” Mr Al Faheem told The National in an interview in Abu Dhabi. "Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was part of Shinzo Abe's cabinet and Shinzo Abe was a very, very close friend of the UAE.

“He was very closely connected to our region, especially to the President of the UAE. I think we're looking at an ever-increasing relationship with Japan. The UAE has always had a very close relationship with Japan and we congratulate her [Ms Takaichi] on this huge achievement. We are very optimistic.”

Known as the country’s “Iron Lady”, Ms Takaichi, 64, is an admirer of the former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher and won a historic vote to become Japan’s first female leader. She is Japan’s fourth prime minister in five years and served as a minister handling telecoms policy and broadcast media regulations under Mr Abe.

Ties spanning generations

In his first interview after Osaka Expo 2025 ended last week, the UAE ambassador spoke of a "cultural bridge" with Japanese visitors, with the UAE pavilion at the world's fair ranked in the world’s top three large pavilions for architecture and landscape.

“You will not have five million visits unless you have a story to tell and for us, it’s about the UAE, our culture and heritage,” said Mr Al Faheem, who was also commissioner general of the UAE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka.

“We were amazed to see people who had visited our Abu Dhabi pavilion in 1970 back when they were schoolkids. Today, in their early 60s, they told us they were part of a school trip to visit Expo Osaka 1970. Some of our repeat visitors actually brought pictures of that 1970 visit.”

These interactions made clear the long-lasting connections the recently concluded expo would forge with young Japanese visitors.

Abu Dhabi took part in the 1970 world’s fair before the union of the seven emirates, with a pavilion inspired by Al Ain fort. This year’s pavilion featured a date palm oasis recreated in a glass-encased pavilion that charted the UAE’s progress in space exploration and sustainability.

“When we saw schoolchildren coming in, we knew this would leave a lasting impression on them for the next 50 or 60 years, and they will come back and talk about this experience,” Mr Al Faheem said. “It was a great cultural bridge that we have with Japan.”

A team of Japanese-speaking Emirati youth ambassadors and their impressive interaction with visitors marked a milestone in cultural diplomacy.

“Our youth ambassadors were a very critical part of our success – we had 24 Emiratis and 24 Japanese – they were the ones telling the story, engaging visitors,” he said.

“You would always see a crowd around them. This was amazing because of the number of repeat visitors. Some Japanese families came back more than 30 to 40 times with their children, even when we closed on the last day. I was there when fans of our staff stayed, waiting outside until we left, and started clapping for us. It was a very emotional send off.”

Closer economic ties

Young Japanese interact with an exhibit on the space exploration ambitions of the UAE. Victor Besa / The National

The UAE will be a critical link after the success of the Dubai Expo 2020 when the world’s fair returns to the Middle East with Saudi Arabia as host.

“After this success in Expo Osaka, we will only see bigger successes in Riyadh 2030,” he said. “To have had the expo in Dubai, this link is very important, and Riyadh will showcase our legacy and our future – it will be a big milestone for us.”

Business ties in sectors from green energy to space exploration are also set to be galvanised. There has been strong collaboration with Japan, for example with the launch of KhalifaSat from Tanegashima Space Centre in 2018 and the Emirati-built Hope probe in 2020. The next tie-up will be an exploration of the Asteroid belt using Japan’s H3 rocket.

“We had businesses that shifted their annual meetings from February to May in order to visit the expo, like the Abu Dhabi Japan Joint Economic Council,” Mr Al Faheem said.

“We also had engagement in the space sector … on sustainability, we have projects with Japanese companies in waste-to-energy, solar and power generation. Japan was always a partner in traditional energy production, we are now partners in future energy production whether it's in ammonia or hydrogen.”

From Mount Fuji to sumo friendship

UAE ambassador to Japan, Shihab Al Faheem, with Emirati youth ambassadors who speak fluent Japanese, and won fans among the Japanese public. Photo: UAE Pavilion

Fluent in Japanese, Mr Al Faheem has strong ties with the country having lived in Japan more than two decades ago before he became a diplomat.

About a year after he took over as ambassador, he climbed Japan’s highest mountain, Mount Fuji, in 2021 and placed the UAE flag at the summit. He has also visited all the country’s 47 prefectures, or states, as part of an overall strategy of sustained engagement.

“I had a vision of going to visit every prefecture in Japan and it helped me understand more, especially when I meet people from different prefectures, because not only have I been there but I've eaten their food, seen the sights,” he said.

There has been a UAE tradition since 1979 of awarding a cup in the shape of a large coffee pot at sumo tournaments to support the Japanese national sport.

“On the last day of the tournament, we hand over the UAE friendship cup – it’s a big coffee pot to show our hospitality to guests,” Mr Al Faheem said. “It’s us supporting their traditional sport, celebrating their victory and bringing in our culture.”

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Explainer: Tanween Design Programme Non-profit arts studio Tashkeel launched this annual initiative with the intention of supporting budding designers in the UAE. This year, three talents were chosen from hundreds of applicants to be a part of the sixth creative development programme. These are architect Abdulla Al Mulla, interior designer Lana El Samman and graphic designer Yara Habib. The trio have been guided by experts from the industry over the course of nine months, as they developed their own products that merge their unique styles with traditional elements of Emirati design. This includes laboratory sessions, experimental and collaborative practice, investigation of new business models and evaluation. It is led by British contemporary design project specialist Helen Voce and mentor Kevin Badni, and offers participants access to experts from across the world, including the likes of UK designer Gareth Neal and multidisciplinary designer and entrepreneur, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi. The final pieces are being revealed in a worldwide limited-edition release on the first day of Downtown Designs at Dubai Design Week 2019. Tashkeel will be at stand E31 at the exhibition. Lisa Ball-Lechgar, deputy director of Tashkeel, said: “The diversity and calibre of the applicants this year … is reflective of the dynamic change that the UAE art and design industry is witnessing, with young creators resolute in making their bold design ideas a reality.”

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MEDIEVIL%20(1998) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SCE%20Studio%20Cambridge%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sony%20Computer%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%2C%20PlayStation%204%20and%205%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.

For sale A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.

Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948. - An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico - A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000 - A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950

If you go The flights There are direct flights from Dubai to Sofia with FlyDubai (www.flydubai.com) and Wizz Air (www.wizzair.com), from Dh1,164 and Dh822 return including taxes, respectively. The trip Plovdiv is 150km from Sofia, with an hourly bus service taking around 2 hours and costing $16 (Dh58). The Rhodopes can be reached from Sofia in between 2-4hours. The trip was organised by Bulguides (www.bulguides.com), which organises guided trips throughout Bulgaria. Guiding, accommodation, food and transfers from Plovdiv to the mountains and back costs around 170 USD for a four-day, three-night trip.

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere Director: Scott Cooper Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong Rating: 4/5

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.