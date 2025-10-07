What the UAE Pavilion at the Osaka Expo tells us about architecture

Architecture is never silent. It speaks through the hush of shaded courtyards, the rhythm of columns and the invitation of light. It does more than shape our surroundings – it shapes how we feel, how we think and how our bodies respond. Step into a hall with towering columns and the response is almost instinctive: a sense of awe, heightened awareness and a quiet lift in spirit.

Research in the field of neuroaesthetics shows why this happens. Vertical spaces activate regions of the brain linked to reverence and inspiration, while also releasing dopamine that fuels curiosity and motivation. At the same time, textures underfoot and the warmth of natural materials influence us in subtler ways. A study published by Japan’s Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute 20 years ago found that contact with softer, natural surfaces calms the nervous system, reduces stress and creates ease.

Together these signals create harmony. The verticality uplifts the mind, while the tactile environment steadies and reassures the body. The result is an experience that feels both majestic and welcoming.

At the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, architecture becomes a conversation with the human body, mind and emotions instead of remaining a silent backdrop. It has become our language of purpose. Every detail carries meaning. Every space is designed not only to be seen, but to be felt.

The journey begins with a tree. For generations, the date palm has been a symbol of Emirati life, providing shelter, sustenance and strength. In Osaka, this tree is reimagined as 90 soaring columns, each crafted from the spine of its fronds. They rise up to 16 metres, creating a shaded canopy that greets visitors with a quiet sense of awe. The canopy embodies hospitality in built form, turning architecture into welcome. To walk beneath it is to be welcomed into the spirit of the UAE. Each column is unique, just like every individual who passes among them.

Step inside, and the Pavilion unfolds as an emotional as well as a physical journey. Roots of a Nation draws visitors into the values that shaped the UAE: unity, resilience, and ambition. Explorers of Space captures the curiosity that once looked to the desert sky and now reaches into the cosmos. Catalysts of Healthcare reveals how compassion, paired with innovation, transforms lives. Stewards of Sustainability affirms a responsibility to protect what is fragile and precious. Woven Legacies gathers these threads, showing that the story of one nation is inseparable from the story of all humanity. These are not galleries of facts. They are encounters with values. Visitors leave with an impression not of exhibits, but of a way of seeing the world.

A study published by Japan’s Forestry and Forest Products Research Institute 20 years ago found that contact with softer, natural surfaces calms the nervous system, reduces stress and creates ease

The Pavilion is also a bridge, a dialogue between Emirati heritage and Japanese craft. Traditional areesh, once woven from palm fronds to create homes and gathering spaces, has been reinterpreted through Japanese woodworking. Emirati Al Sadu weaving converses with Japanese cedar. Red pine and oak frame a landscape that feels familiar yet new. These are not design flourishes. They are acts of collaboration. In a world that often seems divided, this Pavilion is proof of what can happen when cultures choose to create together.

Material choices, too, hold their own poetry. Datecrete, made from crushed date seeds, and Dateform, crafted from palm frond waste, are more than mere technical innovations. They serve as reminders that even what is discarded can be reborn as beauty. Progress, the Pavilion suggests, is not about endless consumption but about reimagining resources with care. To touch these materials is to understand that architecture can embody both responsibility and artistry.

And yet, what persists most is not the details of construction but the emotion of experience. The awe of columns reaching skyward. The calm of shaded courtyards. The gentle scent of palms carried through the air. These sensations arrive before a word is spoken. They root themselves in memory. They demonstrate that architecture does not merely tell stories but allows people to feel them.

Just as the columns give structure to the Pavilion, our Youth Ambassadors give it life. They are rooted in the UAE’s story and embody its values with every interaction. To many visitors, they are the first face of the Pavilion and often the most memorable part of the journey. Their warmth and authenticity turn architecture into encounter, transforming space into relationship. Over time, they form bonds with families who return again and again, carrying those friendships beyond the Pavilion’s walls. In their presence, the Pavilion is not only a building to admire, but a story to connect with, lived, spoken and shared.

Meznah Al Ansaari guides visitors around the UAE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. To many visitors, such guides are the first face of the Pavilion and often the most memorable part of the journey. Photo: UAE Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka

This Pavilion is part of a longer conversation. When Abu Dhabi participated at Expo Osaka in 1970, the UAE was a young nation with a bold vision. When Dubai hosted Expo 2020, it welcomed the world and set new benchmarks for what a national pavilion could be. The UAE’s presence in Osaka today carries that legacy forward with clarity of purpose rather than reliance on spectacle. Every column, every beam and every woven thread sends a message: heritage and imagination can coexist, and the strongest futures are built with both.

The world does not need more buildings. What it needs are places that carry meaning, structures that inspire connection and spaces that spark responsibility. Architecture must respond to that call. The UAE Pavilion illustrates one way forward. It transforms palm fronds into soaring forms, waste into wonder, collaboration into art. At its best, architecture is defined less by the walls it builds than by the futures it makes possible.

To step into the UAE Pavilion is to feel the pulse of a nation. It is to sense the depth of roots and the height of imagination. It is to experience architecture not as silence, but as purpose spoken aloud.

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre V10 Power: 640hp at 8,000rpm Torque: 565Nm at 6,500rpm Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto Price: From Dh1 million On sale: Q3 or Q4 2022

'Gehraiyaan' Director:Shakun Batra Stars:Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

CONFIRMED%20LINE-UP %3Cp%3EElena%20Rybakina%20(Kazakhstan)%0D%3Cbr%3EOns%20Jabeur%20(Tunisia)%0D%3Cbr%3EMaria%20Sakkari%20(Greece)%0D%3Cbr%3EBarbora%20Krej%C4%8D%C3%ADkov%C3%A1%20(Czech%20Republic)%0D%3Cbr%3EBeatriz%20Haddad%20Maia%20(Brazil)%0D%3Cbr%3EJe%C4%BCena%20Ostapenko%20(Latvia)%0D%3Cbr%3ELiudmila%20Samsonova%0D%3Cbr%3EDaria%20Kasatkina%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3EVeronika%20Kudermetova%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3ECaroline%20Garcia%20(France)%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3EMagda%20Linette%20(Poland)%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3ESorana%20C%C3%AErstea%20(Romania)%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3EAnastasia%20Potapova%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3EAnhelina%20Kalinina%20(Ukraine)%E2%80%AF%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3EJasmine%20Paolini%20(Italy)%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3EEmma%20Navarro%20(USA)%E2%80%AF%0D%3Cbr%3ELesia%20Tsurenko%20(Ukraine)%0D%3Cbr%3ENaomi%20Osaka%20(Japan)%20-%20wildcard%0D%3Cbr%3EEmma%20Raducanu%20(Great%20Britain)%20-%20wildcard%3Cbr%3EAlexandra%20Eala%20(Philippines)%20-%20wildcard%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Iftar programme at the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding Established in 1998, the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding was created with a vision to teach residents about the traditions and customs of the UAE. Its motto is ‘open doors, open minds’. All year-round, visitors can sign up for a traditional Emirati breakfast, lunch or dinner meal, as well as a range of walking tours, including ones to sites such as the Jumeirah Mosque or Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Every year during Ramadan, an iftar programme is rolled out. This allows guests to break their fast with the centre’s presenters, visit a nearby mosque and observe their guides while they pray. These events last for about two hours and are open to the public, or can be booked for a private event. Until the end of Ramadan, the iftar events take place from 7pm until 9pm, from Saturday to Thursday. Advanced booking is required. For more details, email openminds@cultures.ae or visit www.cultures.ae

States of Passion by Nihad Sirees,

Pushkin Press

EA Sports FC 25 Developer: EA Vancouver, EA Romania

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4&5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3.5/5