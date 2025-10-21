President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Sanae Takaichi on becoming Japanese PM

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday congratulated Sanae Takaichi as she made history by being elected as Japan’s first female prime minister.

“I extend my congratulations to Sanae Takaichi on becoming Prime Minister of Japan and wish her success in leading the country towards further progress and development,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

“Building on the foundations of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, I look forward to working together to deepen UAE-Japan ties and foster growth and prosperity for our nations and peoples.”

Known as Japan's "Iron Lady", Ms Takaichi, 64, is an admirer of former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher. The leader of the governing Liberal Democratic Party was elected in the lower house of parliament by a vote of 237-149 over her closest rival, Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the liberal opposition Constitutional Democratic Party.

She was also elected by the upper house in a second vote of 125-46 after falling one vote short of a majority in the first round.

It was Ms Takaichi’s third attempt at becoming the Japanese leader and she has become the country's fourth prime minister in five years. She belongs to her party's hardline wing and is a protege of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

She has said her main priority is to rebuild and strengthen the Japanese economy.

