'Unique' UAE Pavilion honoured as Expo 2025 Osaka draws to a close

The UAE Pavilion which recreated a date palm oasis, has been named one of the world’s top three large pavilions for its architecture and landscape as Expo 2025 Osaka drew to an end.

The six-month World’s Fair held in Japan closed on Monday and, in keeping with tradition before shutters came down, the world’s finest pavilions were selected from the hundreds on site.

The glass-encased UAE Pavilion, constructed using agricultural waste and discarded date palm trees, won the bronze prize in the self-built pavilions category larger than 1,500 sq metres. Saudi Arabia won gold followed by Spain with silver.

Emirati architect Ahmed Bukhash said judges were impressed with the “free-flowing” UAE Pavilion, which captured the Emirati spirit.

“It intrigued the judges. The beauty of the UAE Pavilion was its translucent appearance, making it unique among other pavilions, and that it opened up to a palm tree oasis,” he said.

“The open paths created inside made sure visitors could wander around to look at the UAE’s heritage, legacy and future plans. Its openness also reflected the hospitality of UAE citizens, who greet visitors with open hearts.”

Moment of pride

The UAE Pavilion, built using more than two million date palm fronds, told the nation's story from builtpearl diving history, highlighted exhibits such as silver khanjars (daggers), earthen incense burners and charted the country’s progress in space exploration and sustainability.

“The pavilion showcased Emirati talent – this was inbuilt in the design and was a tribute to the true Emirati spirit,” Mr Bukhash said.

The Emirati architect had the honour of being selected by the BIE, the governing body for World Expos, to serve on the jury that awarded the best pavilions at the Osaka Expo.

A view of the UAE pavilion from the grand ring, the world's largest wooden ring structure built at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Victor Besa / The National

Awards for large, medium and small pavilions are announced at the end of each six-month fair. Judges recuse themselves when the voting covers their home country pavilion to avoid a conflict of interest.

The pavilions were judged on design and connection to the Osaka Expo theme, Designing a Future Society of Our Lives.

Mr Bukhash spoke of the moment of pride when he heard the UAE named among the award recipients during a ceremony at the Expo venue on Monday.

“The jury members were local Japanese, others were from the US and Europe. They enjoyed how the UAE used the areesh (palm frond) to harmonise the architecture with the landscape.”

Handing the baton to Saudi Arabia

The next Expo, in 2030, will be held in Saudi Arabia and this will mark the second time the World’s Fair will be hosted in the Middle East and North Africa region after Expo 2020 Dubai.

Saudi Arabia’s pavilion was second in size after the host nation Japan’s pavilion. Saudi Arabia won first place for an immersive experience that took visitors on traditional winding village pathways that led to inner courtyards with exhibits.

“We feel privileged to be alongside our brothers,” Mr Bukhash said.

“This was a baton that was handed over and it keeps the Expo within the region as it now passes to our neighbours. The Saudi pavilion showed a uniqueness in the courtyard design and how it showed new technologies to revitalise the nation. Keeping a focus on the Middle East helps us project growth for all.”

Guide for next expos

The Expo in Japan’s port city has welcomed more than 25 million visitors on the artificial Yumeshima island in Osaka Bay. Pavilions were set up within a grand ring, the world’s largest wooden architectural ring-structure that was purpose-built for the Expo.

“Throughout the last six months, diverse cultures from around the world have gathered together in one place … engaging in initiatives, dialogue, and collaboration,” said Yoshitaka Ito, Japan’s Minister for the World Expo during a ceremony at the site.

“I am convinced that this Expo has served as a road map for overcoming global fragmentation. We are determined to pass on the insights and experience gained through Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan to guide the next expos.”

The six month Expo 2025 Osaka drew to a close on Monday. Victor Besa / The National

Dimitri S Kerkentzes, secretary general of the BIE, highlighted the importance of dialogue through expos.

“Here in Yumeshima, over 150 countries have presented the best of themselves in beautiful and inspiring pavilions and seized the opportunity to engage in dialogue, create new links and strengthen existing relations. During times of turbulence, Expo 2025 Osaka has been a beacon of all that is wonderful in the world.”

