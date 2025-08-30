Families take next generation to Adihex to sample Emirati traditions

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre came alive on Saturday with a celebration of hunting and heritage.
Hunters and horse riders crossed the centre’s corridors in search of weapons and wares, stopping to admire a falcon or two.
Now hosting its 22nd edition, the Abu Dhabi Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) is a staple of the UAE’s cultural calendar.
For many, the event embodies some of the foundations of Emirati culture, activities and heritage that have not only survived for thousands of years, but provided a means of survival.
Saeed Al Aleli, from Umm Al Quwain, brought his three children with him to the festival for the first time.
“It's important to bring our children to such events to learn about our heritage. Emirati culture is rich with equestrian, hunting and Saluki dogs. Our young generation don’t know about it, and we must bring them here to have a glimpse of heritage,” Mr Al Aleli told The National.
“Our children are busy with school and laptops, and this is a great chance to come and learn about falcons and different types of hunting.”
His sons, Mohammed and Abdullah, ages 5 and 10, entered a heritage village organised by a group of Emiratis to show off falcons, teach drawing and show the audience about Emirati hospitality by serving coffee.
History and heritage on show
Ibrahim Al Hamadi from the heritage village said they have workshops to teach children about the falcons and eagles and how to hold one.
“We teach children the Emirati traditions on how to prepare and pour coffee for guests. We also teach them about the birds and how to take care and hold them,” Mr Al Hamadi said.
“The new generation only care about social media and gaming. They are staying away from our tradition and culture. This event is important as the young generation will see and learn how our ancestors were living."
Zayed Al Mehairbi, 19, brought his two-year-old nephew to the exhibition.
“I like to see new things in the exhibition as every year it becomes bigger. I bring my nephew to show him about horses, camels, and hunting. It's part of our culture,” he said.
Largest exhibition in the event's 22-year history
The nine-day event is expected to be the largest in the exhibition’s history since its launch in 2003.
It has undergone continuous growth, attracting more than two million visitors since inauguration, with features such as eight falcon auctions, four held before Adihex and four during the exhibition.
This year's edition includes a falcon beauty contest, Arabian Saluki beauty contest and the most beautiful falcon hood and perch.
The years Ramadan fell in May
Key findings of Jenkins report
- Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"
- Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.
- Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.
- Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Labour dispute
The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.
- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law
Jetour T1 specs
Engine: 2-litre turbocharged
Power: 254hp
Torque: 390Nm
Price: From Dh126,000
Available: Now
Selected fixtures
All times UAE
Wednesday
Poland v Portugal 10.45pm
Russia v Sweden 10.45pm
Friday
Belgium v Switzerland 10.45pm
Croatia v England 10.45pm
Saturday
Netherlands v Germany 10.45pm
Rep of Ireland v Denmark 10.45pm
Sunday
Poland v Italy 10.45pm
Monday
Spain v England 10.45pm
Tuesday
France v Germany 10.45pm
Rep of Ireland v Wales 10.45pm
The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos
Price, base: From Dh77,900
Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder
Transmission: Continuously variable transmission
Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km
Kanguva
Director: Siva
Stars: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley
TOURNAMENT INFO
Fixtures
Sunday January 5 - Oman v UAE
Monday January 6 - UAE v Namibia
Wednesday January 8 - Oman v Namibia
Thursday January 9 - Oman v UAE
Saturday January 11 - UAE v Namibia
Sunday January 12 – Oman v Namibia
UAE squad
Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid, Darius D’Silva, Karthik Meiyappan, Jonathan Figy, Vriitya Aravind, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Basil Hameed, Chirag Suri
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
- Priority access to new homes from participating developers
- Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
- Flexible payment plans from developers
- Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
- DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
Specs
Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE)
Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman)
Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman)
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)
More from Neighbourhood Watch: