Families take next generation to Adihex to sample Emirati traditions

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre came alive on Saturday with a celebration of hunting and heritage.

Hunters and horse riders crossed the centre’s corridors in search of weapons and wares, stopping to admire a falcon or two.

Now hosting its 22nd edition, the Abu Dhabi Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) is a staple of the UAE’s cultural calendar.

For many, the event embodies some of the foundations of Emirati culture, activities and heritage that have not only survived for thousands of years, but provided a means of survival.

A young visitor on the opening day of Adihex inspects the falcons, the symbol of the UAE. Victor Besa / The National

Saeed Al Aleli, from Umm Al Quwain, brought his three children with him to the festival for the first time.

“It's important to bring our children to such events to learn about our heritage. Emirati culture is rich with equestrian, hunting and Saluki dogs. Our young generation don’t know about it, and we must bring them here to have a glimpse of heritage,” Mr Al Aleli told The National.

“Our children are busy with school and laptops, and this is a great chance to come and learn about falcons and different types of hunting.”

His sons, Mohammed and Abdullah, ages 5 and 10, entered a heritage village organised by a group of Emiratis to show off falcons, teach drawing and show the audience about Emirati hospitality by serving coffee.

Children's falconry art workshop at the opening day of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition. Victor Besa / The National

History and heritage on show

Ibrahim Al Hamadi from the heritage village said they have workshops to teach children about the falcons and eagles and how to hold one.

“We teach children the Emirati traditions on how to prepare and pour coffee for guests. We also teach them about the birds and how to take care and hold them,” Mr Al Hamadi said.

“The new generation only care about social media and gaming. They are staying away from our tradition and culture. This event is important as the young generation will see and learn how our ancestors were living."

Adihex allows visitors to celebrate the UAE's ties to its wildlife and hunting heritage by handling falcons. Victor Besa / The National

Zayed Al Mehairbi, 19, brought his two-year-old nephew to the exhibition.

“I like to see new things in the exhibition as every year it becomes bigger. I bring my nephew to show him about horses, camels, and hunting. It's part of our culture,” he said.

Opening day of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition. Victor Besa / The National

Largest exhibition in the event's 22-year history

The nine-day event is expected to be the largest in the exhibition’s history since its launch in 2003.

It has undergone continuous growth, attracting more than two million visitors since inauguration, with features such as eight falcon auctions, four held before Adihex and four during the exhibition.

This year's edition includes a falcon beauty contest, Arabian Saluki beauty contest and the most beautiful falcon hood and perch.

