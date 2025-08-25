UAE horse whisperers ready to jump for glory at Special Olympics

When Emirati Special Olympics riders whisper to their horses, they are building a strong bond of loyalty and trust that will power them through the country’s first regional equestrian games.

Eight UAE athletes will be among about 40 riders with intellectual and developmental disabilities from 10 countries in the Special Olympics Mena Regional Equestrian Competition. The best riders from the Middle East and North Africa region were welcomed in the opening ceremony on Monday at the Abu Dhabi Police Cavalry Al Ain Stables.

They will test their skills in events covering riding, show jumping, dressage and working trails. The contest that ends on Thursday has athletes vying for a spot in the 2027 Special Olympics World Games in Santiago, Chile.

The equestrian sport is a path for the UAE to guide a team of people with disabilities from autism spectrum disorder to Down syndrome to stay calm, develop balance and improve their motor co-ordination.

UAE Special Olympics riders, including experienced athletes who did the UAE proud at the 2023 World Games in Berlin, told of their excitement.

Mahra Al Kaabi, 29, won a gold and two silver medals in equestrian events at the games in Germany two years ago. She loves the “feeling of freedom” when riding and harnessing a direct connection with the horse.

“I enjoy every moment,” she told The National and explained how patience for both rider and horse was key.

“They feel your emotions,” said Ms Al Kaabi, describing horses as sensitive, intelligent and loyal. “If you treat them with kindness, they give you more than you can imagine.”

The sport is more than mere physical exercise for Ms Al Kaabi, it is a “spiritual” experience that gives her strength and peace of mind.

Ties of trust

This will be the first international equestrian event for Emirati riders such as Mohammed Al Yamaahi, 14, who has gained confidence from training with several horses for the competition.

“Each horse has its own character,” said the Emirati athlete about creating a relationship of love and trust since he began riding five years ago.

From being a “little nervous” when clambering on to his first horse to striking a deep bond with others, he now can gauge their temperament.

“Yes, I talk to the horse,” the teenager said. “I call him by his name, encourage him to respond and reward him with apples and carrots.”

A UAE team of four female and four male riders are among about 40 athletes from 10 nations competing at the Special Olympics Mena Regional Equestrian Competition in Al Ain. Photo: Special Olympics UAE

His mother Azza Al Hammadi said her son is an enthusiastic sportsman who also swims, cycles and skates. His international equestrian debut this week is a source of immense pride for the family.

“Mohammed has changed a lot since learning riding," she said. "He has grown to love animals more and his self-confidence has increased noticeably.

“His social skills have also developed and he has been able to form diverse friendships. His cognitive and physical skills have grown thanks to this wonderful sport.”

Ms Al Hammadi’s wish for her son is that he becomes “an Olympic champion representing his country and making it proud in the sport he loves".

Spreading the word

Amr Badawi, head of sports and training at Special Olympics UAE, said it has been a journey of continuous learning since the historic 2019 World Games in Abu Dhabi.

“We kept working to develop equestrian sports through workshops, training athletes and national events over the last five years and this year, we decided to host the first regional equestrian event in the UAE in Al Ain,” he said.

The aim has been to broaden participation and introduce the sport to more Special Olympics athletes.

Trial sessions were held across the country this year and the final equestrian team of four female and four males was selected from a group of 28 riders.

“It is always games that drives the Special Olympics movement, so we are in the process of growing the number of people introduced to the sport,” Mr Badawi said. “We are trying to expand the programme to have more solid sessions across all the emirates.”

Watching the more experienced Special Olympic riders encourage the newcomers fills Mr Badawi with satisfaction.

“I'm so happy with the leadership of our older riders because they are playing a great role mentoring," he said. "They play a role like an assistant coach for the younger athletes and this is a leadership skill we would like to see develop in our athletes."

The regional equestrian games are part of the UAE’s commitment of inclusive sports, to open up access across disciplines – including skiing and golf – break barriers and empower people with special needs.

