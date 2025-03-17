‘I love making UAE proud’: Inspirational Emiratis take home 16 medals at Special Winter Olympics

Trail-blazing Emirati athletes have told of their joy at making their country and families proud after winning a remarkable 16 medals in the UAE's debut appearance in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/12/snowboarder-wins-uaes-first-ever-gold-medal-at-special-olympics-world-winter-games/" target="_blank">Special Olympics World Winter Games</a>. The squad of 11 competitors with intellectual disabilities swapped the desert of the UAE to thrive in the heat of competition on the snow slopes of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/10/uae-special-olympics-winter-games/" target="_blank">Turin</a>, northern Italy, in a sporting success story more than a year in the making. Their tally of four golds, five silvers and seven bronzes made the Emirates the best performing country from the Middle East and North Africa region at the week-long global humanitarian and sporting event, which concluded on Sunday. The UAE delegation said the team's outstanding performance was in support of the nation's goal to foster a culture of inclusion and build on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/sheikh-mohammed-bin-zayed-meets-uae-special-olympics-team-in-pictures-1.720244" target="_blank">legacy</a> of its hosting of the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019. The athletes spoke of the incredible experience of representing their country on the global stage as part of a close-knit team striving for glory. "I loved making my country proud and I loved making my family proud,” said Yousef Al Mulla, who won gold and bronze in the Alpine skiing competition. Hazaa Al Mehairbi, a figure-skating silver medallist, said he had an “amazing time” in Turin. “The most important thing is we got to enjoy this time together,” he said. “I love skating. I felt very comfortable on the ice. I’m very proud to be representing the UAE.” Hamda Al Hosani, a well-known Special Olympics sprinter and medal winner, said she was proud to have participated in the winter games for the first time. “Special Olympics UAE means the world to me and sport is everything,” said Ms Al Hosani, who came fourth in figure-skating. I enjoy all sports, even winter sports. Representing the UAE in many events brings me great pride.” Talal Al Hashemi, national director of Special Olympics UAE, praised the spirit of the athletes and dedicated the wins to President Sheikh Mohamed, whom he described as a champion of inclusion and a steadfast supporter of people with disabilities. “I have witnessed first-hand the resilience and determination of our athletes as they competed on the snow-covered slopes of Turin,” Mr Al Hashemi said in a statement. “Their success is the result of months of rigorous training and preparation. Today, they return home with remarkable achievements, a testament to their diligent training and preparation.” As head of delegation for the Turin games, he also thanked the coaches, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/07/uae-special-olympic-games-winter-sports-team-turin/" target="_blank">families</a> and companies that provided venues and equipment to prepare the athletes. “This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering commitment of our partners, coaches and the families who supported our athletes every step of the way,” Mr Al Hashemi said. This is the first time Emirati athletes have taken part in the World Winter Games, in which they were among 1,500 athletes from 102 countries participating in Italy. The athletes went through extensive training in camps in Uzbekistan and Dubai following more than a year of specialised coaching in venues across the UAE. Team sponsor Mubadala, the UAE Winter Sports Federation, Majid Al Futtaim and the Ski Dubai and Snow Abu Dhabi venues provided vital <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/24/not-defined-by-my-disability-how-sports-and-the-special-olympics-movement-is-transforming-lives/" target="_blank">support</a> for the competitors. “Sports is a powerful tool for inclusion, fostering unity and opportunity for all,” said Homaid Al Shimmari, Mubadala deputy group chief executive. “Special Olympics UAE’s journey to Turin and the great wins that they have secured are truly inspiring and we are all delighted to have wholeheartedly supported them every step of the way.” Mohammad El Etri, managing director of Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, spoke of the team’s hard work and dedication. “The incredible athletes’ achievement at the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 fills us with immense pride,” he said.