Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza honoured for contribution to British Showjumping

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza has been recognised for her contribution to British Showjumping. The award was given out during the Agria Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead, one of showjumping’s most historic venues.

Lizzie and Edward Bunn, directors of Hickstead, presented the award, which was received on Sheikha Fatima's behalf by Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, her representative, and Khaula Al Nuaimi, her head of protocol.

Sheikha Fatima, daughter of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative of Al Ain Region, has long championed the growth of equestrian sport both in the UAE and abroad.

Her equestrian enterprise, Al Shira’aa, has become a significant force in international showjumping, working to supporting up-and-coming talent, sponsor top-level events and build partnerships across the sport.

In addition to her work supporting riders and competitions, she is an accomplished breeder with a base in the UK. Her efforts focus on strengthening British breeding through developing her own stallions, promoting the AES studbook, as well as advancing the education and success of young horses.

“It is an honour to be recognised by British Showjumping. Our mission with Al Shira’aa has always been to elevate the sport and support riders in reaching their highest potential, wherever in the world they may be,” said Sheikha Fatima.

The Al Shira’aa team had a good showing at the competition. Photo: Al Shira’aa

This year also marked a milestone for the Al Shira’aa Tour – a series of show jumping events largely held in the UAE – with the addition of the historic CSIO5* King George V Gold Cup at Hickstead. First held in 1911, the Gold Cup is one of the most prestigious Grands Prix in the showjumping calendar.

Al Shira’aa's team enjoyed a good showing at the event. Omar Al Marzooqi, riding Enjoy De La Mure, finished second with a double clear only 0.86 seconds behind the winner, while Abdulla Al Marri, on BBS McGreggor, secured sixth place.

This recognition from British Showjumping highlights Sheikha Fatima’s impact on the sport in the UK and reflects the growing collaboration between the UAE and international showjumping. The Al Shira’aa Tour will return to Hickstead for the Young Horse Championships before heading to the Turnier der Sieger at Munster Castle in Germany for the CSI4* from August 21 to 24.

