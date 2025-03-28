UAE’s Olympic star Omar Al Marzooqi eyes more history at showjumping World Cup in Basel

Omar Al Marzooqi hopes to bring more glory to the UAE and enhance his reputation as one of the most promising showjumpers in the sport as he prepares for his maiden appearance at the FEI World Cup. Al Marzooqi, who turns 22 on Friday, is going from strength to strength. He came into the limelight at the age of 15, winning a silver medal at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/uae/omar-al-marzooqi-s-feet-on-ground-despite-historic-feat-for-uae-at-youth-olympic-games-1.783707" target="_blank">2018 Youth Olympic Games </a>in Buenos Aires, making him the first and only Emirati to win a Youth Olympics medal. He then clinched an individual silver medal and a team bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 before the crowning moment of his career so far – last year's Olympic Games. At Paris 2024, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/05/02/uaes-omar-al-marzooqi-has-high-hopes-for-paris-after-asian-games-medal-joy/" target="_blank">Al Marzooqi </a>established himself as one of the brightest young talents in showjumping as he made it to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/08/05/uae-rider-omar-al-marzooqi-reaches-paris-olympics-showjumping-final/" target="_blank">individual final</a>. It capped a superb maiden event for Al Marzooqi, who was also the flag-bearer for the UAE at the opening ceremony. The young Emirati now has more history in his sights as he heads into his first FEI Jumping World Cup, which takes place in Basel, Switzerland, from April 3 to 6. Al Marzooqi qualified for the event after finishing second in the Arab Middle East standings. Qualification to the Word Cup is another milestone in an incredible 18 months for Al Marzooqi, who was named the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/14/uae-showjumper-omar-al-marzooqi-becomes-first-arab-to-win-fei-rising-star-award/" target="_blank">Longines FEI Rising Star</a>. As he heads to the World Cup on-board 11-year-old stallion Enjoy de la Mure – owned by Al Shira'aa Stables – Al Marzooqi is hopeful of making a mark for Emirati equestrians on the world stage. “I’m super excited going into the World Cup and very satisfied with the outcome of the final competition here in Paris. So, hopefully looking forward to a good first day and then see what happens,” Al Marzooqi told <i>The National </i>from Saut Hermes in Paris where he had his final workout in a five-star competition ahead of the World Cup. “The Grand Prix Hermes CSI5 is a really big five-star show and we ended on a high note. This was the main practice event of the World Cup and it's an indoor event and a tough course to ride. Now we give the horse a few days off to relax. “For me, going into the World Cup is like the first day in the office. But for sure, I’m not alone. I have so many people around me to help, both at the venue and from the support I receive from back home in the UAE,” he said. Al Marzooqi owes much of his success to continued support from the nation’s rulers, alongside their families, particularly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2021/11/15/how-sheikha-fatima-bint-hazza-forged-a-link-between-bulgari-and-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2021/11/15/how-sheikha-fatima-bint-hazza-forged-a-link-between-bulgari-and-abu-dhabi/">Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza</a>, owner of the Al Shira’aa Stables. “Al Shira’aa Stables has changed the entire dynamics of the sport. They have provided a fully professional environment for both the riders and horses. With this kind of support and backing, I’m pretty confident the UAE will be one of the strongest nations in the world circuit in another 10 years. “The facilities are not just back at home in Abu Dhabi but we also have a super base for the riders and horses in England. It’s a fantastic operation and the results are already beginning to show.” For now, Al Marzooqi's focus is on his preparation and, of course, his ride. Al Marzooqi says he has struck up an excellent partnership with Enjoy de la Mure since October 2023. “The horse is a fabulous character. He’s easy to handle and he’s in great shape going into the World Cup. He’s very consistent and never lets you down,” he said of the brown stallion. “Obviously looking forward for him to deliver as usual. Preparing for this competition, we need to change our preparation programme, and these changes may have an effect in such a big show. “He needs some more experience. So, we're gaining the experience together and we're looking forward for our future. “Personally, I wouldn’t change. I would just move on with the same programme as a normal show. Be ready and try not to get under pressure. “I’ll try to just stay really calm and hopefully it works out. But whatever happens if it doesn't go as planned, it would certainly be a great experience and hopefully not my last World Cup.” Al Marzooqi was given an early introduction to showjumping by his father Abdul Aziz, who has over 40 years of experience as a rider and trainer. His father will be by his side during the World Cup. “My father is my mentor. He has shared all his experience since he first started to ride horses in the eighties. I think he was just 12 at that time,” he said. “To be honest, it was tough to train with him. He was in the sport for a long time and he gave everything to me in a span of 10 to 12 years. He’s been by my side both in good and hard times. I’m very fortunate to have him by my side. “Aside from my mother, my brothers and sisters ride horses. It’s in the family. So, the entire family shares the same passion and conversations. “I’m the second in the family after my sister, and all those younger to me compete in the youth category and hopefully one or two of them can reach a good level.” Aside from showjumping, Al Marzooqi is also pursuing his masters in diplomatic leadership, which means managing his time is paramount. “It’s quite easy for me to divide my time for studies and my workouts to keep myself in good shape. When the big events are coming, I only focus on my cardio and sometimes I do some stuff that would make my balance better on the horse.” Al Marzooqi has witnessed significant improvement in the discipline in the country, especially after Al Shira’aa Stables became involved in equestrian sport, both in jumping and dressage. “The sport 12 years ago was in a different level. We didn’t have the right horses to compete at the highest levels,” Al Marzooqi said. “The ruling family, particularly Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza, has played a massive role in raising the levels.” Now, it is Al Marzooqi's turn to raise the bar once again.