UAE showjumper Omar Al Marzooqi becomes first Arab to win FEI Rising Star award

Following a memorable year which included a commendable performance <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/08/05/uae-rider-omar-al-marzooqi-reaches-paris-olympics-showjumping-final/" target="_blank">at the Paris Olympics</a> and the honour of being the nation's flag bearer at the Games' opening ceremony, UAE's fast-rising showjumping star <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/08/06/uae-rider-omar-al-marzooqi-puts-in-commendable-effort-at-paris-olympics/" target="_blank">Omar Al Marzooqi </a>added another feather to his cap during the world equestrian body FEI's awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Al Marzooqi, 21, received the FEI Rising Star award – a first for Arab riders – for a promising campaign where he reached the final round at the Paris Games. Prior to that, he bagged two medals – silver in the individual and bronze in the team event – <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/05/02/uaes-omar-al-marzooqi-has-high-hopes-for-paris-after-asian-games-medal-joy/" target="_blank">at the Hangzhou Asian Games</a>. The Emirati dedicated the award to the nation, Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza, chairperson of the Sheikha Fatima bin Mubarak Sports Academy and founder of the Al Shira’a Stables, and his team for the support they provided. “I’m really honoured to be the first Arab to receive this award from the FEI and this I’m sure will inspire many Arab and Emirati riders to pursue equestrian sports,” Al Marzooqi said. “There are many people to thank in my journey, the nation and the people itself for the support and encouragement provided to me, Sheikha Fatima bin Hazza, my trainers and colleagues. “This award has certainly inspired me further. My next task is to qualify for the FEI World Championship and the 2028 Los Angeles Games.” Al Marzooqi’s journey in equestrian began at age seven at his father’s stables at the Albahiya Equestrian Club in Abu Dhabi. From his debut in national competitions at nine to his first international event at 12 years of age, it became clear Al Marzooqi was here to stay. He became the first Emirati to win a medal – silver – at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires in 2018. This year, he made his mark at the Olympic Games as the youngest equestrian competitor, advancing to the Individual Final and finishing among the top 20 in his Olympic debut in Paris. Al Marzooqi and cyclist Safiya Al Sayegh also carried the UAE’s flag during the opening ceremony of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/" target="_blank">Paris Olympics.</a> “I feel so proud to win the Longines FEI Rising Star award, especially as it is the first time someone from the UAE has received it,” Al Marzooqi said. “I had an exceptional experience in Paris. I participated in the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, which was memorable, but Paris was completely different. I was competing with riders I have looked up to for years. “I got my horse Enjoy de la Mure just 10 months before Paris, which was not ideal. However, I developed a strong bond with him. He is an exceptional horse and jumps so incredibly well, and he was in great form heading into the Olympic Games in Paris. “He has already experienced one Olympics, which is an amazing achievement, and he still has much to offer – the future is bright for him. I hope we can compete together at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.” Patrick Aoun, Longines brand manager for Middle East and Southeast Asia, presented Al Marzooqi with the award and an elegant timepiece. Aoun said: "At Longines, we are honoured to support the rising stars of equestrian sport, whose dedication and passion inspire the next generation of athletes. “Omar embodies the spirit of excellence we celebrate with the FEI Rising Star Award, and we look forward to watching his journey as he continues to represent both his country and the sport with such distinction.”