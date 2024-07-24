Sport

Olympics

UAE showjumping team target 'fairy-tale ending' at Paris Olympics

Abdullah Al Marri backs team to secure historic medal in French capital

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

24 July, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal