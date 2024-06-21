UAE key role in Paris show jumping highlights shared passions, says French co-founder

The UAE’s sponsorship and key participation in a prestigious show jumping competition in Paris unite two nations' shared passion for horses, the President of the Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping Virginie Coupérie-Eiffel told The National.

For the first time since its launch a decade ago, the Paris Eiffel Jumping will bear the name of a foreign country. On Sunday, it will host the President of the UAE Show jumping Cup, also marking the first time the Emirati event has been held outside its home country.

“We share the same roots in our love for horses and equestrian sports,” Virginie Coupérie-Eiffel, who is also the co-founder of the event, said in Paris ahead of the start of the three-day competition that gets underway Friday.

“This is the beginning of a fantastic story. We already feel like one big family, and we know we can write a wonderful story.”

The Paris Eiffel Jumping features some of the world's elite riders and horses, who will be putting the finishing touches to their preparations ahead of the Paris Olympics, which begins on July 26.

The championship is considered one of the largest international show jumping events, and includes a group of global rounds that are held throughout the year, concluding with the Paris Eiffel championship.

UAE Olympian Abdullah Al Muhairi will be part of a two-man contingent to take part in the competition in Paris to promote Emirati equestrianism.

“It’s the very first time we partner with a country,” explained Coupérie-Eiffel.

“We share the same passion. It just makes sense to link the two countries and their people. You will see a wonderful competition, an equestrian art, a dream with the best riders,” she added.

Deep-rooted ties

The UAE's participation is in line with the directive of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, to help develop equestrian racing around the world.

Abdullah Al Muhairi, part of the UAE's four-strong equestrian team heading to next month's Olympic Games in Paris, will take part in the competition alongside Humaid Al Muhairi. Abdullah will compete in both the individual and team event in which the Emirates will make their debut at the Summer Games.

Faisal Al Rahmani, general supervisor of the His Highness the President’s Cup Series for Arabian Horses, said that the announcement represents a milestone in the journey of Emirati show jumping on the international stage.

“The UAE-France relation is historical, deep and strong, and this is yet another proof,” he told The National.

Relations between the two countries have been flourishing in recent years. Emirati officials describe their partnership as strong and dynamic, with culture at its core.

The UAE is home to regional hubs such as Paris-Sorbonne University, Insead and Esmod. The UAE is also a member of the International Organisation of the Francophonie – an international organisation representing countries and regions where French is a lingua franca or customary language – and as such contributes to the promotion of French language in the Middle East.

France and the UAE have also taken initiatives to strengthen the teaching of Arabic in France, as illustrated by an agreement between Institut du Monde Arabe and the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to co-operate on an Arabic language certificate.

But perhaps there is no greater symbol of Emirati-French co-operation than that of the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

“Equestrian sports have historically been a celebrated tradition and a symbol of cultural heritage in both the United Arab Emirates and France,” the UAE's ambassador to France, Hend Al Otaiba, told The National.

“This collaboration not only highlights our shared passion for equestrian excellence but also strengthens the deep-rooted cultural ties that bind our two nations,” added the ambassador.