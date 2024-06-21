UAE's showjumping team showcases 'warrior spirit' ahead of Olympic Games

The UAE’s showjumping team has spoken about the “warrior” spirit they hope to show in the country’s first group participation at the Olympic Games in Paris next month.

Speaking in Surrey, England, as they made their final preparations for the event, the riders told The National they hoped to do their country proud.

Salim Al Suwaidi, 36, said most members of the five-person team, three of whom will perform on the day, are young.

“But we are doing well. We are fighters. We are warriors. So, we will do the best we can,” he said.

Omar Al Marzouqi, 21, said the experience the team has gained, having won medals at the Asian Games and other events, would stand them in good stead.

Keeping calm will also be important on the day, he said.

“You are riding a horse, which has a soul. And you never know how it thinks, so you have to make it comfortable with you, without making it feel you are pressured or tense or whatever. Try to keep it happy as possible.”

Omar Al Marzouqi at the Asian Games. Photo: Kamel Abdalla

Ali Al Kirbi, 24, said he felt proud to represent the UAE on its first appearance.

“It’s a good thing for my family to see their son reach the Olympics. The pressure is a lot as a young rider and the first time to be there,” he said.

Fellow team member Abdulla Al Marri, 42, said the odds are against them as the UAE will be competing against much bigger countries, but he is confident the team could bring home a medal.

“But we love our horses. It’s in our culture and we have been trying hard to qualify,” he said.

“We dare to dream to win a medal and hopefully it’s going to happen.”

The team also includes Abdulla Al Mheiri, 52.

The UAE's showjumping team hopes to replicate the success they had at the Asian Games. Photo: Victoria Pertusa / The National

William Funnell, the team's trainer, said the riders had gained some good experience and were ready for the Olympics.

“I think we can get a medal. We need a good day,” he said.

“The Olympics is a different thing, pressure-wise, because the world is watching. And, hopefully, the whole of the UAE will be watching.”

Their comments came as the Paris Eiffel International Championship prepares to host the president of the UAE Showjumping Cup on Sunday, marking the first time the Emirati event has been held outside its home country.