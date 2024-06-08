Watch the opening ceremony of Paris Olympics from top of the Musee d'Orsay with Airbnb

Airbnb is offering a unique experience for fans during the Paris Olympic Games.

For one night, 15 guests (including a plus one) will have the opportunity to watch the opening ceremony from a garden on top of the terrace of the Musee d’Orsay. The event, which is free, will take place from on July 26 from 6pm until 1am.

This year's Olympic parade – which is expected to feature 10,500 athletes – will pass through central Paris, and the museum's location provides an ideal viewing spot. Guests on the terrace will have a clear view of the parade, along with panoramic views of the city and the Seine.

The evening will be hosted by Mathieu Lehanneur, the designer of the Olympic Torch and Cauldron for the Paris games.

“As a French designer, being part of such a significant global event taking place in Paris is an honour. Hosting this evening allows me to share my passion for both art and the Olympics with fans from around the world,” he said.

The night will begin with a guided tour of the museum, home to the world’s largest collection of Impressionist art, led by an art historian.

Following the tour, there will be a tasting and refreshments workshop by Margot LeCarpentier, who was named the most influential bartender in Paris by the World’s Best Bar list in 2020.

Light bites inspired by French flavours will also be served. Additionally, the evening will feature a DJ set by Kirou, the founder of the Paris-based art and music collective 99Ginger.

Booking for this event will open at 5pm UAE time on June 13. The event is free but does not include travel and accommodation.

