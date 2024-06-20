Olympian Al Muhairi to take part in UAE President Cup Challenge for show jumping in Paris

UAE Olympian Abdullah Al Muhairi will be part of a two-man contingent to take part in a round of show jumping in Paris on Sunday to promote Emirati equestrianism.

The Paris Eiffel International Championship “5 Stars” will be held from June 21-23 at Eiffel Tower Park. It features some of the world's elite riders and horses, who will be putting the finishing touches to their preparations ahead of the Paris Games, which begins on July 26.

The Eiffel Championship is considered one of the largest international show jumping events, and includes a group of global rounds that are held throughout the year, concluding with the Paris Eiffel Championship.

Sunday will host the UAE President Cup Challenge for Show jumping, as part of the directive of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, to help develop equestrian racing around the world the world.

Abdullah Al Muhairi, part of the UAE's four-strong equestrian team heading to next month's Olympic Games, will take part in the "One-Star" category alongside Humaid Al Muhairi. Abdullah will compete in both the individual and team event in which the Emirates will make their debut at the Summer Games.

Faisal Al Rahmani, general supervisor of the His Highness the President’s Cup Series for Arabian Horses, said that the announcement represents a milestone in the journey of Emirati show jumping on the international stage.

"We are proud to organise an exceptional event championship that holds a dear name to all our hearts," Al Rahmani said.

"The support and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed lead UAE equestrianism to the highest global ranks."