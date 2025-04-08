Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni has yet to fire with the bat in IPL 2025. AFP
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni has yet to fire with the bat in IPL 2025. AFP

Sport

Cricket

IPL 2025: At Chennai, all things start and end with MS Dhoni - but how long can he keep playing?

Veteran wicketkeeper struggling to make an impact with the bat, while rest of the batters fail to show intent

Ajit Vijaykumar

April 08, 2025