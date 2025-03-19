Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, left, and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. Sportzpics for IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, left, and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. Sportzpics for IPL

Sport

Cricket

IPL 2025 jerseys of all 10 teams ranked from best to worst

Tournament returns for 18th edition in Kolkata on Saturday

Ajit Vijaykumar

March 19, 2025