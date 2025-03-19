IPL 2025 jerseys of all 10 teams ranked from best to worst

It's that time of the year when fireworks, music, star power and glamour come together to enthrall fans night after night over two months of pure entertainment. And there will be cricket as well. The Indian Premier League begins on Saturday at Eden Gardens – an ideal location for the start of the 18th season. The league has truly come of age, injecting substantial funds into the ecosystem within India and overseas, through its offshoots. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/03/ipl-2025-salary-player-retentions/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/03/ipl-2025-salary-player-retentions/">IPL money </a>is running the game in many parts of the world, although many are uncomfortable with it. Still, that is how <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/05/27/ipl-2024-team-of-the-tournament-kkr/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/05/27/ipl-2024-team-of-the-tournament-kkr/">IPL </a>rolls and it has become very good at it. For many fans, all they care about is four hours of action, huge sixes and close matches. They will get plenty of that over the next couple of months. And with regional divides now deeply embedded among the IPL fanbase, expect rivalries to be even more intense. Interest in the IPL this time is expected to be extremely high, as India's star players enter the tournament as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/10/representing-india-is-not-a-joke-rohit-sharma-to-play-on-after-champions-trophy-glory-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/10/representing-india-is-not-a-joke-rohit-sharma-to-play-on-after-champions-trophy-glory-in-dubai/">double ICC champions</a>. With so many eyeballs glued to the screen, teams will be eager to leave a lasting impression. And the first step in that is the jersey. The kits of all 10 teams is pretty much set in stone now, with minimal changes made. But some teams have tinkered with the design this season. Here we take a look at the kits for IPL 2025, ranked from best to worst. The classiest of all kits in the IPL. The deep blue, almost black, jersey of Gujarat stands out in a tournament littered with blue. A splash of gold rounds off what is a simple yet elegant design. You simply can't miss that yellow. It is so distinctly Chennai, the Super Kings might as well patent it. The camouflage patch on the shoulder has the stamp of MS Dhoni all over it – he has an affinity to the armed forces – while the lion roars across the torso. It is so loud, it's incredible. And possibly intimidating. Bengaluru have not won the IPL yet, but they sure know how to look great on the field. The faded lion emblem, the transition from dark blue (a change from last season) to red is all spot on. Even the sponsors' logos sit very well with the design. Whatever RCB do this season, at least they will look cool doing it. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/05/26/narine-and-gambhir-mastermind-kolkatas-ipl-final-triumph-over-hyderabad/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/05/26/narine-and-gambhir-mastermind-kolkatas-ipl-final-triumph-over-hyderabad/">defending champions </a>have been given a nice little gift, with the league adding a golden emblem to their jersey. It will be provided to all defending champions moving forward. The triangle pattern on the kit is very eye catching, as is the purple colour. There were some rumours about the team going back to the all black kit, which would have been amazing. Easily the most distinct kit of the tournament. The design takes some getting used to, but the startling patterns on the jersey do make a statement. The team, too, is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in a T20 match, especially with the bat. They have a kit to match the courage. The Royals have stuck to the vibrant pink and blue kit, which pays homage to the local architecture and history. Fluorescent pink is very difficult to pull off, but at least the players will not get lost on the screen while playing against others teams in blue. An iconic blue and gold kit somewhat ruined by a random-looking wave design. Takes the focus away from the unmistakable gold accents on shoulders and sides. Looks odd. There is a distinct geometric pattern on Lucknow's kit, and frankly speaking it is better than that of Sunrisers. However, the generic blue is disappointing. There are restrictions on the shades IPL teams can choose from, which is a shame because half the sides are wearing blue. The most uninspiring blend of red and blue. The team has struggled to create a unique identity among cricket fans, and their jersey is an unfortunate representation of that. Maybe a trophy will change things. Well, it looks like they are sticking to it. The over-the-top kit design and flame patterns do not sit well. The light grey and red design of previous years looked a lot better.