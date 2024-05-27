IPL 2024 team of the season: KKR players dominate after victorious campaign

The 2024 Indian Premier League concluded with barely any drama as tournament leaders Kolkata Knight Riders stamped their authority over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a one-sided final in Chennai on Sunday to clinch their third title.

Kolkata and Hyderabad were the two most impressive teams in the tournament and deservedly made it to the final, where a superb start by Aussie spearhead Mitchell Starc and an all-round bowling effort set up a comfortable eight-wicket win.

With the two-month long IPL carnival now over, we take a look at the best players of the tournament.

IPL 2024 team of the season

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a stunning comeback to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs and Virat Kohli played a big role in their resurgence. AFP

By the far the most consistent batsman of the tournament, Kohli amassed 741 runs from 15 outings at an average of more than 60 and a strike rate of 155. He held RCB together after a horror start to the tournament and was mainly responsible for taking them to the play-offs.

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

- MVP in IPL 2012.

- MVP in IPL 2018.

- MVP in IPL 2024.



SUNIL NARINE IS THE ONLY PLAYER IN IPL HISTORY TO WIN 3 MVP AWARDS. 🤯🐐 pic.twitter.com/GuBJWDUt7b — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 27, 2024

Opening the innings provided a new avenue for the Caribbean star as he scored 488 runs at a strike rate of 180. On top of that, regained his mojo with the ball as he turned into a critical member of the bowling unit, picking up 17 wickets at almost 6.5 runs an over. Worth his weight in gold in T20 cricket.

Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals, wk)

Another season where he started brightly but started to fade towards the end. But there is no denying Samson’s ability with the bat, calm leadership skills and dependable glovework. Over 500 runs and a run to the play-offs is a very good return.

Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders, captain)

They say you should pick the team first and then a captain among it, but Iyer deserves to be in this list first simply because of the mental fortitude he has shown over the past few months after his reported fallout with the national team management and loss of a central contract. Despite all that, Iyer helped Kolkata dominate throughout the tournament and got the best out of every single player, for which he deserves a lot of the credit.

Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants)

106m monstrous six! 🤯



Nicholas Pooran smashes one out of the park 💥



💯 sixes in #TATAIPL for the @LucknowIPL batter 💪



Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/7X0Yg4VbTn — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024

The most dependable and devastating T20 batsman in the middle overs. Scored just one short of 500 runs at a strike rate of close to 180, despite playing his home matches on tricky surfaces in Lucknow, and showed how good he is. Had his home games been in Delhi or Kolkata, he would have scored plenty more.

Shivam Dube (Chennai Super Kings)

Dube is a spin destroying machine, with his game developed around that single aspect. Was tied down a bit by high-quality pace but his entry point in the middle overs was perfect for him and, on his day, can change the course of a match in a couple of overs. Arguably the hardest hitter in the game.

Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Promised to be fitter and stronger this tournament and delivered. Did admirably with the bat whenever he got a chance, striking at over 180, and was even better with the ball, picking up 19 wickets in 15 matches and bowling consistently. Kolkata treat Russell and Narine like royalty and we can now see why.

Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Not an established name in T20 cricket but still clinched a monster $2.5 million contract in the auction and was named Hyderabad captain after a stupendous season that included Test and ODI world titles. His captaincy was spot on, and so was his bowling as he snared 18 wickets at under 10 an over. Absolute must in any team, and format, any tournament just because of the value of each of his skill sets.

Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)

Horrible season for Mumbai but another outstanding one for Bumrah. Picked up 20 wickets in just 13 matches at an economy of under 6.5, which is almost unfathomable in a season filled with 250-plus scores under the impact sub rule. He is the greatest bowler T20 cricket has seen.

Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals)

The best wrist spinner of the tournament. Yadav has transformed his game in all formats and is one of the first names on the team sheet. This season, picked up 16 wickets in 11 games at under nine an over, which is superb for a wrist spinner. Can walk into any white ball team.

Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The best IPL season for the mystery spinner. Kolkata know how to look after talent and he repaid the trust many times over, picking up 21 wickets and maintained an economy of just eight.

Impact subs: Rajat Patidar, Abishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Mitchell Starc, Jake Fraser-McGurk