IPL 2025: Are India’s double champions on the brink of complete white-ball dominance?

When you are an entity as massive as the Indian Premier League, can you realistically expect a new season – the 18th in this case – to be bigger and better than before? By various reports, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2021/10/27/top-10-sports-club-valuations-after-two-ipl-clubs-bought-for-16-billion-in-pictures/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2021/10/27/top-10-sports-club-valuations-after-two-ipl-clubs-bought-for-16-billion-in-pictures/">IPL is valued </a>at over $10 billion and has a clear calendar of two months ever year where all the top available players in the world compete for the top prize and validation of their value to other branches of the T20 universe. Is it even possible to add more to a recipe already brimming with glamour, big money, star power and dedicated audience in the high millions? This could be that year though. A change that began last year will likely take root this season as India’s top players enter the tournament as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/10/representing-india-is-not-a-joke-rohit-sharma-to-play-on-after-champions-trophy-glory-in-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/10/representing-india-is-not-a-joke-rohit-sharma-to-play-on-after-champions-trophy-glory-in-dubai/">double white-ball champions</a>. That is a significant factor that sets this season apart. India’s golden generation finally ended its decade-long trophy hunt in June last year, handing mega stars like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/01/04/india-sweat-on-jasprit-bumrah-fitness-but-rishabh-pant-helps-build-lead-over-australia/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/01/04/india-sweat-on-jasprit-bumrah-fitness-but-rishabh-pant-helps-build-lead-over-australia/">Jasprit Bumrah </a>and others just rewards for their magnificent contribution to T20 and cricket in general. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/05/winning-champions-trophy-will-be-jewel-in-the-crown-for-virat-kohli/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/05/winning-champions-trophy-will-be-jewel-in-the-crown-for-virat-kohli/">Kohli </a>already had won the 2011 ODI World Cup but the team needed this one badly. India played like champions, bulldozing their way to 22 wins from 26 T20 matches last year. The T20 world title was only confirmation of their genius. That winning mentality could not be carried over to the Test format, though, where they were <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/27/india-wtc-final-chances-new-zealand-test/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/10/27/india-wtc-final-chances-new-zealand-test/">embarrassed at home </a>by New Zealand and then defeated soundly <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/05/india-stars-face-uncertain-future-as-australia-storm-into-wtc-final-after-test-series-win-in-sydney/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/01/05/india-stars-face-uncertain-future-as-australia-storm-into-wtc-final-after-test-series-win-in-sydney/">in Australia</a>. Many players part of the T20 World Cup squad suddenly found their careers at a cross roads. It was another make or break moment for Indian cricket when the Champions Trophy rolled around last month. It was clear that failure to win the tournament would lead to changes in the team, be it players or support staff. Under such circumstances, India once again pulled off an unbeaten campaign to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/09/champions-trophy-final-india-beat-new-zealand-in-dubai-to-maintain-white-ball-dominance/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2025/03/09/champions-trophy-final-india-beat-new-zealand-in-dubai-to-maintain-white-ball-dominance/">win the Champions Trophy </a>– a 50-over tournament. Thus, the nucleus of India cricket lifted two major ICC trophies inside 12 months, laying the foundation of what could be an era of complete domination in white-ball cricket. And it could well start with IPL 2025. There was a time when the IPL was blamed for funneling the energies of Indian players into a glorified domestic tournament, and leaving very little for the crunch moments in big tournaments. By that metric, the IPL should now be credited for laying the foundation of the national team’s victorious run. Since India’s star players have set the benchmark for the world to follow, that can bring in a new level of aggression in their game. When a large pool of core players contributes handsomely to two successive major titles, it permeates quickly around teams they are a part of. Those in and around the senior team understand that the Indian side has cracked the code of excellence in white-ball matches. So when Shubman Gill bats in the IPL, Arshdeep Singh bowls with the new ball, Axar Patel takes the field, or Shreyas Iyer leads the way, their actions will have the weight of champions behind them. There are other elements in play, too. This IPL will see competition intensify across the board as every player will be counting down the days to the 2026 T20 World Cup, which takes place in India. Since the shelf life in the format is so short, a good IPL can almost guarantee a spot in the T20 World Cup preliminary squad, while a bad one can push you back quickly, especially because seniority and experience won’t be as highly valued. Possibly in the Indian team as well, now that greats such as Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20s. The par score has already gone beyond 200 in T20s and the score of 300 is almost certain to be crossed this IPL season. The value of power hitting all the way down to number eight is going to get amplified, while frontline wicket takers in the format will be worth more than ever. Even India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav needs a good IPL to secure his position at the national level, such is the level of competition. On paper, there is nothing stopping India’s champions from playing with complete freedom in any white-ball match moving forward. And the IPL will only benefit from the new-found aura around their local contingent.