IPL 2024 play-offs qualification chances of Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

The Indian Premier League is nearing its final stretch and three teams are still fighting for spots in the play-offs, with just a handful of league phase matches remaining.

Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans have already been eliminated from the race for the knockouts, while Kolkata Knight Riders have stormed into the next stage after nine wins from 13 matches.

Rajasthan Royals booked their ticket to the next round after Delhi Capitals' win over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday. Both Delhi and Lucknow are effectively out of the tournament.

The fight is still on for the remining two play-off spots. Here we take a look at the chances of the rest of the teams still in contention.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Matches: 12, Points: 14, NRR: 0.406

Hyderabad have a very realistic chance of securing qualification as their remaining matches are against teams that have already been eliminated – Gujarat and Punjab. And both matches are at home. Win both and Hyderabad will be vying for a top-two finish. If they win just one, the Sunrisers will finish on 16 points and still qualify for the play-offs as only four teams now can finish with eight wins or more.

However, if Sunrisers somehow lose both their matches, then they will need Chennai to defeat Bengaluru. They will then qualify as the fourth team, despite being tied on 14 points with Delhi and possibly Lucknow, on net run rate.

Chennai Super Kings

Matches: 13, Points: 14, NRR: 0.528

Chennai have one match remaining and that is against Bengaluru away on Saturday. They have the best run rate among the teams still in contention and can qualify for the play-offs with a straightforward victory against the Royal Challengers.

Interestingly, Chennai can qualify even if they lose to Bengaluru. All they then need to ensure progress is not lose by a margin where their net run rate falls below RCB's.

Going..Going..GONE!



Virat Kohli clobbers that delivery into the stands in grand fashion! 💥



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/Y5eVp7Q6fN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 9, 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Matches: 13, Points: 12, NRR: 0.387

Bengaluru have the most difficult path to the play-offs as even a victory against Chennai in their last league phase match might not be enough.

However, if there is one team that deserves some luck, it is the Royal Challengers. The Bengaluru side were down and out near the halfway mark after five defeats from six matches. But they have since staged a remarkable turnaround, winning five matches in a row. And they can still squeeze into the play-offs.

Firstly, they need to defeat Chennai at home on Saturday, and by a decent margin. If they bat first, they need to win by 18 runs or more after scoring 200. Or chase down the target with around two overs to spare to go ahead of Chennai on net run rate while on 14 points.

Remaining IPL 2024 league stage fixtures

Wednesday, May 15: Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings, Guwahati

Thursday, May 16: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Titans, Hyderabad

Friday, May 17: Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai

Saturday, May 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru

Sunday, May 19: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Punjab Kings, Hyderabad; Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders, Guwahati

Weather update for RCB v CSK

There is a chance of weather disruption during Saturday's match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Indian weather department has predicted rain and even thundershowers for the week in Bengaluru. The forecast for Saturday says there is 70 per cent chance of rain.

If there is a washout, Chennai will qualify for the play-offs on 15 points and Bengaluru will be eliminated.