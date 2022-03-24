End of an era as Dhoni hands over Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Jadeja

Defending champions open the 2022 season against Kolkata on Saturday

MS Dhoni had handed over Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja. Sportzpics / for BCCI
The National
Mar 24, 2022
MS Dhoni has called time on one of the greatest leadership tenures in the game by stepping down as Chennai Super Kings captain.

The Indian Premier League side announced on Thursday that Dhoni has decided to step down as captain and handed the reins to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team," a Chennai Super Kings statement said.

"Jadeja, who has been been an integral part of part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

Dhoni has captained Chennai since the start of the Indian Premier League and has been central to the franchise's identity.

Chennai lifted the IPL title last year in Dubai and open the 2022 season against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday in Mumbai. They are the most consistent team in the league, having made the final of the tournament nine times out of the 12 seasons they have played, winning the trophy four times.

A change of leadership was on the cards as Jadeja was the first player retained by Chennai ahead of Dhoni, before the player auction earlier this year.

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings with the trophy after the final of the IPL against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates on October 15, 2021. All pictures Sportzpics for IPL

Updated: March 24, 2022, 10:47 AM
IPL 2022Chennai Super KingsDubaiUAE
