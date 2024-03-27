Successors form an orderly queue, but MS Dhoni is still the leader of IPL pack

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill might each be India captains-in-waiting but they have a tough act to follow

Paul Radley author image
Paul Radley
Mar 27, 2024
Powered by automated translation
IPLChennai Super Kings
Editor's picks
More from the national