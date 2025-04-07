Arsenal v Real Madrid: Mikel Arteta wants to 'write our own history'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has urged his team, who have not made it past the Champions League semi-finals since 2009, to write their own history when they host Real Madrid for the first leg of the tournament quarter-final at the Emirates on Tuesday. Real are a record 15-times European champions and have won six <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/12/arne-slot-shocked-as-liverpool-crash-out-of-champions-league-on-penalties-to-psg/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/12/arne-slot-shocked-as-liverpool-crash-out-of-champions-league-on-penalties-to-psg/">Champions League </a>titles since 2009, while Arsenal continue their hunt for a first crown. Arteta, whose team last year bowed out of the competition after a quarter-final loss to Bayern Munich, urged his side to back themselves. "It's a club (Madrid) that has set new standards in world football. This is where we want to be, where we want to belong," Arteta said. "It's part of their history. We have to write our own history. We have to focus on our thing. They can hurt us a lot but we can too. "With a lot of hope that we can get a result, that we can do it. We need to be convinced that we can do it. We need to just enjoy it. "It will be just the first leg, the intention is clear for tomorrow. We're going to go for it." Arteta also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/02/bukayo-saka-goal-a-beautiful-moment-as-arsenal-beat-fulham/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/02/bukayo-saka-goal-a-beautiful-moment-as-arsenal-beat-fulham/">backed Bukayo Saka </a>to make an impact in Tuesday's clash. Saka is in contention to feature <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/05/arsenal-romp-to-victory-over-psv-as-real-madrid-take-first-leg-advantage-over-atletico-in-champions-league/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/05/arsenal-romp-to-victory-over-psv-as-real-madrid-take-first-leg-advantage-over-atletico-in-champions-league/">against Real</a> in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium after making two substitute appearances since returning from three months on the sidelines. The 23-year-old hasn't appeared in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/16/arsenal-keep-faint-hopes-alive-after-battling-win-over-chelsea/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/16/arsenal-keep-faint-hopes-alive-after-battling-win-over-chelsea/">Arsenal</a>'s starting line-up since December 21 at Crystal Palace. But Saka showed he has shaken off the rust by scoring in his first game back against Fulham last week and impressing in Saturday's draw at Everton. Gunners boss is confident the England forward, who needed surgery on a hamstring injury, can play a decisive role. "He's in a much better place. Obviously, we have built that up," he said. "He played 30 minutes against Fulham and he's played 49 against Everton and after that he will be in a much better place." The Champions League is Arteta's last chance to end his five-year trophy drought this season. Arsenal's only Champions League final appearance ended in defeat against Barcelona in 2006. Having finished as Premier League runners-up in 2023 and 2024, the Gunners are almost certain to fall short in the title race again. Arsenal last played Real in 2006 when they met in the last 16, with a Thierry Henry masterclass at the Bernabeu paving the way for the Gunners to reach the final. "It is 100 per cent the biggest night of my career," said Arteta. "That's why I came into football, and that's why I came into management and especially to this football club. "It's been 20 years since we had this type of game and for us, it's a great opportunity to build our own story and this is what we're here for. "The excitement around the club, the people, and the magnitude of this match. This is the stage we want to be at, and where Arsenal has to be consistently. We are very proud to be there, and now be very ready tomorrow to deliver."