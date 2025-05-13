Sheikh Abdullah hosts Palestinian Vice President in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, hosted Vice President of the Palestine Liberation Organisation Hussein Al Sheikh in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The two leaders discussed the current developments in the region and their implications, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, according to a post by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the need for concerted international efforts to ease the crisis in Gaza, where aid groups have warned that the population is at risk of famine.

The UAE has sent several shipments of aid to Gaza, including a ship sent in March carrying more than 5,800 tonnes of critical supplies.

During discussions with Mr Al Sheikh, Sheikh Abdullah stressed that the UAE will spare no effort in helping the Palestinians and providing humanitarian support, Wam reported.

He also reaffirmed the UAE’s long-standing fraternal and historic stance towards the Palestinian people and its unwavering commitment to supporting peace, stability and development.

At the same time, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of ending extremism, tension and escalating violence in the region, and advancing towards a political horizon to start peace negotiations.

Mr Al Sheikh, who was appointed Vice President of the PLO late last month, is the front-runner to succeed long-serving Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

