A rendering of the Disney theme park in Yas Island, which property experts say will help drive up property prices and rent costs. Miral
A rendering of the Disney theme park in Yas Island, which property experts say will help drive up property prices and rent costs. Miral

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi's Disney theme park 'good news for home owners and landlords', experts say

Attraction expected to create demand to live on Yas Island

Patrick Ryan
Patrick Ryan

May 09, 2025