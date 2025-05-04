President Sheikh Mohamed meets Emir of Qatar in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday met Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, in Abu Dhabi.
The two men discussed ways to develop co-operation between the two nations, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East, state news agency Wam reported.
It follows Qatar hitting out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he criticised Doha's mediation efforts in the Gaza war, with the Gulf state saying he was using “false slogans to justify crimes against innocent civilians”.
On Saturday night, Mr Netanyahu said in a post on X that “the time has come for Qatar to stop playing both sides with its double talk and decide if it's on the side of civilisation or if it's on the side of Hamas barbarism”.
Qatar hosts the political office of Palestinian militants Hamas and helped broker a truce between the group and Israel that came into effect in January. The ceasefire collapsed in mid-March and attempts to reach a new deal have so far failed.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari called Mr Netanyahu's comments “inflammatory” and said they “fall far short of the most basic standards of political and moral responsibility”.
Sunday’s meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor; Lt Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs and Martyrs' Families; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, Advisor to the President of the State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Jassim Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, chairman of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi; and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar.
Among the Qatari delegation were Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force; Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Emiri Diwan; and Dr Sultan Salmeen Saeed Al Mansouri, Qatar’s Ambassador to the UAE.
Sheikh Tamim arrived in Abu Dhabi early on Sunday, where he was received by Sheikh Mohamed. A lunch was later held in his honour.
