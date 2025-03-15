UAE weather: Mild to moderate rain expected between Sunday and Monday

Weather officials have warned that some rainfall is expected in parts of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">Emirates</a>. Sharing a graphic on X, the National Centre of Meteorology said the unsettled weather would begin on Sunday until Monday, caused by an upper jet stream and areas of low pressure. "The area is affected by an upper air trough extending from the west, accompanied with various cloud formations, relatively cold air mass, and an extension of a surface low pressure from the south-west," NCM said. The centre predicted rainfall "mostly light to moderate over scattered areas of the country, maybe heavy over limited areas, especially northern and eastward". The Emirates was blanketed by heavy fog on Saturday morning, and officials warned drivers to take care on the roads, while some speed limits were temporarily reduced. Temperatures on Sunday will reach a high of 32°C in Abu Dhabi, and 33C in Dubai, with lows of 21°C and 23°C respectively. Monday will likely see most of the rain, with similar temperatures all week. Heavy rain hit the UAE last month, with the Northern Emirates most affected. Temperatures usually rise steadily from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/19/first-day-spring-uae-2024-equinox/" target="_blank">spring</a> and can be expected to exceed 40°C regularly throughout the UAE's summer months, from June to the end of September. It has been nearly a year since<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/19/live-weather-rain-dubai-airport/" target="_blank"> stormy weather pummelled the UAE in April 2024</a>, with the NCM reporting that the daily rainfall total, which reached 142mm in Dubai and 254.8mm in parts of Al Ain, was the highest since records began in 1949. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/11/uae-braces-for-more-frequent-rainfall-as-experts-predict-30-per-cent-rise/" target="_blank">Dr Mohammad Al Ebri</a>, director of meteorology at the NCM, said the heavy rain was the result of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/" target="_blank">climate change</a> and predicted more wet weather in the future.