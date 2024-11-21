UAE visa amnesty seekers urged to secure exit pass as authorities brace for holiday rush

Jobseekers applying for the UAE's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/01/uae-visa-amnesty-extension/" target="_blank">visa amnesty campaign</a> have been urged to obtain an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/24/uae-visa-amnesty-exit-pass/" target="_blank">exit pass</a> to leave the country to ensure they have a safety net in place should they fail to find work before the end of the year. The message was sent out by a senior official from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai as authorities aim to prevent a holiday-season rush at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/17/indian-man-duped-by-rogue-recruiters-returns-home-under-uae-visa-amnesty/" target="_blank">amnesty</a> centres when the scheme draws to a close on December 31. The exit pass – in place to allow visa overstayers to leave the country without incurring fines – was previously valid for only 14 days but was later extended until the end of the amnesty scheme. The residency visa amnesty began on September 1 and was due to end on October 31, before being extended by a further two months to allow as many people as possible with expired documentation to secure their status or leave the country without being fined. Col Abdullah Atiq, Deputy Assistant Director of Investigation Affairs at the GDRFA, said the exit pass can be cancelled in the event of the applicant gaining employment. “Getting an exit pass is a solution for overstayers who want to stay until the end of the amnesty campaign. The pass is automatically cancelled if they secure a job and come to change their status,” Col Atiq said. “People can get an exit pass and search for a job without anxiety. Overstayers can travel freely with the exit pass if they can't get a job.” Anyone who uses an exit pass can later re-enter the country if they find a job and will not face a travel ban. “It is important for overstayers to come now to avoid the rush," said Col Atiq. "Don’t wait as it will be the last chance to change your status." He said inspection campaigns to catch those remaining in the Emirates with lapsed documentation will be launched immediately following the amnesty grace period. The official also warned that those delaying their exit strategy are likely to count the cost of increased airfares during the busy holiday season. “Having an exit pass and leaving now is easier and cheaper. In December airline ticket prices surge due to holidays.” Col Atiq said the UAE government extended the amnesty deadline due to the huge demand for support. “It is a great opportunity but be careful as by the end of amnesty the fines will be back in the system,” he said. Previous amnesties held in 2003, 2007, 2013 and 2018 led hundreds of thousands of people to come forward for help. More than 105,000 people benefitted from the UAE’s five-month visa amnesty programme in 2018, official figures showed. There were 30,387 people who received exit permits after fines were waived, while 6,288 people received new residency visas and 18,530 people renewed their visas. Another 35,549 permits were also issued for job seekers while 13,843 people changed their status from illegal to legal. In 2013, about 61,826 people took advantage of a two- month amnesty campaign. About 278,715 people benefited from the five-month-long initiative held in 2007, while 300,000 received assistance in 2003. There are locations throughout the Emirates where an application for amnesty can be processed. In Abu Dhabi, people can apply at ICP centres in Al Dhafra, Sweihan, Al Maqam and Al Shahamah and private typing centres that are recognised by the ICP. Typing centres typically perform administrative services, including application submissions. In Dubai, amnesty services will be provided at its Amer service centres, and the centre for immigration violators in Al Awir. Amnesty applications can be made at ICP centres throughout the rest of the Emirates. Such amnesties provide a reprieve for those without valid documentation who could be reluctant to come forward due to concerns about possible fines or jail sentences. This allows the government to ensure people are living in the Emirates legally, an important consideration against the backdrop of a population boom. It is also a chance for many to grasp the chance of a new start – whether in the UAE or back in their home country. Most residents living or working in the UAE would usually have a two or three-year visa.