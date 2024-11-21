Overstayers at the Amnesty Centre in Al Awir, Dubai. People without valid permits have until the end of month to leave without penalties, or get a job and renew their visa. All Photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE visa amnesty seekers urged to secure exit pass as authorities brace for holiday rush

Senior official says permit to leave the country is valid until end of year and can be cancelled on gaining employment

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

November 21, 2024

