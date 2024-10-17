Indian man duped by rogue recruiters returns home under UAE visa amnesty

An Indian man who was stranded in Dubai for two months after being cheated by rogue <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/embassy-shares-sorrow-of-indian-workers-lured-to-uae-by-devious-recruitment-agents-1.859464" target="_blank">recruitment</a> agents has flown home thanks to the UAE's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/09/visa-amnesty-deadline-illegal-residents/" target="_blank">visa amnesty</a>. Shanu Kannu, from the south Indian state of Kerala, was left penniless with no food and nowhere to live after he refused to take on work other than what was promised to him. Speaking to <i>The National</i>, his family said the unscrupulous agents told the 21-year-old he had a job at a Dubai grocery store after they paid 100,000 rupees (Dh4,370) in visa fees. But, when he got to Dubai, he was forced to work on building sites. Elder sister Fatima said the physical and verbal abuse he endured from the so-called recruiters has impacted his mental health. Since returning home on September 27, he has been undergoing counselling at a psychiatric hospital in Kerala's capital city of Thiruvananthapuram. <i>The National</i> could not speak to Mr Kannu directly as his doctors and social workers said he was not in the right frame of mind. The family has filed a complaint against an agent in Kerala and contacted the Indian Consulate in Dubai for support in blacklisting a recruiter in the UAE so other people do not fall prey to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/uae-work-visa-amnesty-highlights-unethical-job-agents-1.759995" target="_blank">fake job offers</a>. They have also shared photos with authorities of cramped living conditions and videos that show Mr Kannu's bruises. “Shanu was normal when he left Kerala in August. He was healthy and had no psychiatric problems,” said Ms Kannu, a 24-year-old dentist. “He was confident, he wanted to earn well in Dubai and had so many dreams … to build a home for our family. “When he came back, he was nervous, crying all the time. He keeps repeating that he was beaten. We are happy he is home but our money is gone and Shanu is not OK. The doctor said he is suffering from a mental breakdown and that it will take some time to recover.” The Indian Consulate in Dubai has promised “strict action against any agents found to be exploiting labourers” and confirmed they have “been addressing the issues faced by Indian labourers with the concerned authorities”. The consulate said those looking for jobs overseas must follow the procedures on the Indian government's e-migrate portal before taking up offers. The consulates of India and other nations with a large presence of workers in the Gulf have repeatedly told people to use recruiters verified on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/09/visa-amnesty/" target="_blank">government </a>portals and to fly out only with a firm job offer. Mr Kannu’s family said they were unaware of the tactics of rogue recruiters as several of their neighbours in Kerala had worked for years in Gulf countries. Mr Kannu arrived in Sharjah in August on a visit visa believing it would be converted into an employment visa. He was promised a monthly salary of Dh1,400 plus transport, accommodation and medical cover. Instead, he was made to lift heavy material at building sites, his sister said. “When he protested, they made him work long hours as an AC (air conditioner) mechanic even though he has no experience in it. He holds a diploma in plumbing,” she said. When things got tough, he would “call us to say that the work is very hard and the agents had cheated us”. Ms Kannu said the agents would beat him and leave him in tears. “Once we got a call from the Sharjah Police after they found him in a disoriented state at the airport” without his luggage or passport, she said. “The police said he could leave the country as there was no case against him,” she added. Ms Kannu even received a call from the agent, urging them to take Mr Kannu home because he had a “mental problem”. The family was desperate to get him home and Ms Kannu reached out to Dubai-based social worker Girish Pant for help. “He had no documents so initially it was difficult to process his papers,” Mr Pant, a CSR adviser with the BNW real estate firm, told <i>The National</i>. Working under the UAE amnesty initiative, Mr Pant secured an emergency travel document and exit pass from the consulate and got flight tickets funded by the Indian Association Sharjah. Mr Kannu was also given medical support and counselling at hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah before his journey home. “Only after he became calmer and less distressed was he able to fly,” Mr Pant said. Despite being in a difficult situation, with the family having to mortgage their home and now struggling to repay the loan taken to pay for the job, they are determined to share their story so other young people do not get <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/01/uae-visa-amnesty-begins-as-thousands-expected-to-line-up-to-legalise-stay/" target="_blank">duped</a> into leaving their home country. “Shanu is not our old Shanu. We don’t want this to happen to someone else,” Ms Kannu said. The siblings' parents are dependent on their children for financial support. “We want to talk about<b> </b>these agents who fool young people with fake jobs, show fake hotel bookings and fake return air tickets,” she said. “These young boys are put in rooms crowded with triple-decker beds. Because they are poor, the boys continue to work because they want to make up the money their family has spent for them to go abroad. But, when my brother said no … they beat him up. “Now I tell people to go abroad only when the job is confirmed.” In August, the UAE <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/12/uae-to-impose-fines-of-up-to-dh1-million-for-companies-abusing-workers-rights/" target="_blank">amended labour regulations</a> under a major drive to bolster workers' rights. Authorities announced fines from Dh100,000 to Dh1 million for firms employing workers without valid work permits, bringing workers to the country without providing jobs or closing businesses without settling obligations to workers.