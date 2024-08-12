UAE to impose fines of up to Dh1 million for companies abusing workers' rights

The UAE is to impose fines of up to Dh1 million on employers who breach labour laws when hiring staff under a major drive to bolster workers' rights.

The government has issued a federal decree setting out a host of tough punishments for companies, including hiring minors, employing workers without valid permits and bringing people into the country but failing to provide them with jobs.

The directives will also introduce criminal penalties for companies which fake recruitment figures, including employing fictitious staff to meet Emiratisation goals.

Criminal proceedings can be initiated only at the request of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Authorities said the strict measures were part of efforts to tighten employment regulations and ensure workers are protected by law.

The new legislation includes:

• Fines from Dh100,000 to Dh1 million for employing workers without valid work permits, bringing workers to the country without providing jobs, or closing businesses without settling obligations to workers.

• Fines from Dh100,000 to Dh1 million for committing employment fraud, including creating fictitious workers. Penalties and fines may be multiplied by the number of workers who are fictitiously employed.

• The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has been granted powers to settle cases, provided the employer pays half of the minimum value of the fine and pays back to the government the financial incentives obtained by the fake employees.

• Disputes will be brought before the courts in instances where companies seek to contest the ministry's decision.

Holding employers to account

The amended labour regulations come just weeks before the UAE embarks on a nationwide visa amnesty, to allow people with expired documentation to secure their status or leave the country without being fined.

The government initiative will provide a two-month grace period for those with lapsed residency visas from September 1.

The initiative will offer a reprieve to residents left without valid documentation after losing employment or being duped by unscrupulous recruiters offering false hope of employment.

A community leader in the UAE welcomed the amnesty and set out some of the reasons why foreign citizens may end up staying without a residency visa.

“It is a big relief for so many. There are people who came here searching for jobs and they overstayed,” said Ishtiyak Raziq, former president of Sahana, a Sri Lankan welfare association.

“There are also people duped by agents who promised higher paying jobs and they end up with nothing and they overstay.

Supporting workers

The updated rules mark the latest step by the government to protect the country's workforce as well as job seekers.

In December 2022, a new domestic labour law came into effect. The directives expanded the number of offences, which are punishable by fines and imprisonment, for breaches of working conditions and rules from four to eight.

They included fines of between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000 and up to six months in prison for those who provide false information or fake documents to employ domestic helpers.

Penalties ranging from Dh50,000 to Dh200,000 can be levied for hiring unlicensed workers, recruiting staff but not providing a job or using permits for domestic workers for purposes other than those for which they were issued.

UAE SQUAD Ali Khaseif, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Khalid Essa, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Salem Rashid, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Mohammed Al Attas, Walid Abbas, Hassan Al Mahrami, Mahmoud Khamis, Alhassan Saleh, Ali Salmeen, Yahia Nader, Abdullah Ramadan, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Fabio De Lima, Khalil Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Muhammed Jumah, Yahya Al Ghassani, Caio Canedo, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

Company Profile Name: Direct Debit System

Started: Sept 2017

Based: UAE with a subsidiary in the UK

Industry: FinTech

Funding: Undisclosed

Investors: Elaine Jones

Number of employees: 8



Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

SPEC SHEET: APPLE M3 MACBOOK AIR (13") Processor: Apple M3, 8-core CPU, up to 10-core CPU, 16-core Neural Engine Display: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina, 2560 x 1664, 224ppi, 500 nits, True Tone, wide colour Memory: 8/16/24GB Storage: 256/512GB / 1/2TB I/O: Thunderbolt 3/USB-4 (2), 3.5mm audio, Touch ID Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery: 52.6Wh lithium-polymer, up to 18 hours, MagSafe charging Camera: 1080p FaceTime HD Video: Support for Apple ProRes, HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Audio: 4-speaker system, wide stereo, support for Dolby Atmos, Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking (with AirPods) Colours: Midnight, silver, space grey, starlight In the box: MacBook Air, 30W/35W dual-port/70w power adapter, USB-C-to-MagSafe cable, 2 Apple stickers Price: From Dh4,599

Company Profile Company name: Hoopla

Date started: March 2023

Founder: Jacqueline Perrottet

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Investment required: $500,000

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 On sale: now

Confirmed bouts (more to be added) Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson

Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera

Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez

Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.



COMPANY PROFILE Name: Haltia.ai

Started: 2023

Co-founders: Arto Bendiken and Talal Thabet

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: AI

Number of employees: 41

Funding: About $1.7 million

Investors: Self, family and friends

BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5